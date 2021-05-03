PERTH, May 02, 2021 - Perseus Mining Ltd. ("Perseus" or the "Company") (TSX &ASX: PRU) is pleased to release its 2020 Sustainable Development Report. The Report is available on www.perseusmining.com and www.asx.com.au.



The Report provides an overview of Perseus's approach to sustainability and details how Perseus created value for all stakeholders through responsible and sustainable mining in 2020.

Perseus's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Quartermaine, said:

"Sustainability is one of our guiding principles. Perseus seeks to create sustainable value for all stakeholders and continuously improve on our environmental, social and governance performance each year.

"Operating our business sustainably is a fundamental element of our vision to generate value for all stakeholders, in fair and equitable proportions, by delivering sustainable gold production of 500,000 ounces per annum by FY22.

"We know that we are guests in the countries where we operate, and that our continued focus on sustainable operations and value creation is key to our strong social licence to operate."

