Orca Gold to Participate in Paris Conference on Sudan as the Primary Company in the Country's Mining Sector and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, May 3, 2021 - Orca Gold Inc. (TSXV: ORG) ("Orca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Richard Clark, President and CEO of Orca, is invited to participate in the Paris Conference on Sudan Business Forum (the "Forum") to be held at the MEDEF International in Paris on May 17, 2021. The Forum will serve as a platform to showcase investment opportunities in Sudan in both the public and private sectors. Political leaders and preeminent representatives from each sector will attend the event where the economic reforms undertaken by the Government of Sudan will be presented. Orca will join Siemens Energy, General Electric and Baker Hughes for the segment on Energy and Mining.

On April 28, 2021, Orca participated in an official signing ceremony in Khartoum to mark the commencement of constructing an air strip at the Company's Block 14 Gold Project in Northern Sudan ("Block 14") - see Figure 1. In attendance were Mr. Clark, the Minister of Mines, Dr. Mohamed Bashir Abu Numo and Salah Al Hag Dafalla, the General Manager of Aerodrome Engineering Consultancy Company Ltd (AEC) along with other senior officials of the Ministry, SMRC and Orca. The airstrip will facilitate the development and operation of the gold mine at Block 14.

"We have made tremendous progress on this latest trip to Khartoum. We are in an ongoing dialogue with the new Cabinet to move forward with the Company's development plan of action and are pleased that Block 14 is being recognized as the leading mining project in Sudan and will set the tone and be the example of success to other foreign investors with an interest in the country's mining sector," commented Mr. Clark. "I personally, would like to thank his Excellency Minister Abu Numo and his ministry for their support and look forward to continue to work with the Minister, his staff and the Sudanese Government to ensure advancements are achieved to establish a commercial gold industry in Sudan."

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Richard P. Clark"

Richard P. Clark| CEO & Director | Orca Gold Inc. | 604.689.7842

About Orca Gold Inc.

Orca Gold Inc. (TSX-V: ORG) is a Canadian resource company focused on exploration and development opportunities in Africa. Led by a board of directors made up of industry experts and a management team with a track record of discovering and building significant mines globally, Orca is developing one of the leading gold projects in Africa. The Company is currently focused on its 70%-owned Block 14 Gold Project in the Republic of the Sudan on which a Feasibility Study was completed in November 2018 and revised in September 2020.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the use of proceeds, the closing of the Private Placement, the future operating or financial performance of the Company and the financial metrics reported in our feasibility study, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the requirement for regulatory approvals; enhanced uncertainty in global financial markets as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic; unquantifiable risks related to government actions and interventions; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; that the Feasibility Study may not represent a viable development option for Block 14 and that the assumptions set out therein (particularly with respect to the economics of Block 14) may prove to be untrue or inaccurate; that actual Mineral Reserves and Resources at Block 14 and the grades thereof may be less or different in nature than those contained in the Feasibility Study; that the Company may not meet the production estimates set out in the Feasibility Study; that the life of mine at Block 14 may be shorter than anticipated; that the Company may not receive the necessary permits on time, or at all; risks related to cost overruns and the changes of the cost of inputs; that the development and mining of Block 14 may experience delays and may not proceed on the expected timeline, or at all; that the Company may develop Block 14 in a different manner than is set forth in the Feasibility Study and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Orca Gold Inc.