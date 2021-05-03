Westwater Resources Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Business Update

Company Will Discuss Recent Coosa Graphite Project Activities

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), a battery graphite development company, will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 ended March 31, 2021, and the results of business activities during the first quarter, on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT (9:00 AM MDT and 8:00 AM PDT).

During the call, in addition to financial results, management will discuss the Company's progress at its Coosa Graphite Project in Alabama, recent milestones at its pilot plant, and the President's February 24, 2021 Executive Order that seeks to provide for more resilient supply chains to revitalize and rebuild domestic manufacturing capacity for critical materials including graphite.

DIAL-IN-NUMBERS:

1-800-319-4610 (US and Canada)

1-604-638-5340 (international)

Conference ID: Westwater Resources Conference Call

Hosting the call will be Christopher M. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westwater Resources, who will be joined by Jeffrey L. Vigil, Vice President - Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Dain McCoig, Vice President of Operations. Mr. Jones will present an update on the Company's business position, including an update on the Coosa Graphite Project and a review of the results of the pilot program. Mr. Vigil will review the financial results and financial condition of the Company. Mr. McCoig will be available for questions as part of the call.

The conference call presentation recording will also be available on the company's website, www.westwaterresources.net.

A replay of the call will be available on the company's website for a limited time and by phone using the details below:

REPLAY NUMBERS

+1 (855) 669-9658 (U.S. and Canada)

+1 (412) 317-0088 (International)

Replay Access Code 6297

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade graphite. The Company's projects include the Coosa Graphite Project - the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States - and the associated Coosa Graphite Deposit located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements addressing events or developments that WWR expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to the commencement of operations at the Company's proposed pilot plant facilities, future production of battery graphite products, future financing activities and financial resources, and activities involving the Coosa Graphite Project and the Coosa Graphite Deposit. Because they are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (a) the Company's ability to successfully construct and operate a pilot plant and a commercial plant capable of producing battery grade materials in quantities and on schedules consistent with the Coosa Graphite Project business plan; (b) the Company's ability to raise additional capital in the future including the ability to utilize existing financing facilities; (c) spot price and long-term contract price of graphite and vanadium; (d) risks associated with our operations and the operations of our partners such as Dorfner Anzaplan and Samuel Engineering, including the impact of COVID-19 and its potential impacts to the capital markets; (e) operating conditions at the Company's projects; (f) government regulation of the graphite industry and the vanadium industry; (g) world-wide graphite and vanadium supply and demand, including the supply and demand for energy storage batteries; (h) unanticipated geological, processing, regulatory and legal or other problems the Company may encounter in the jurisdictions where the Company operates or intends to operate, including but not limited to Alabama and Colorado; (i) any graphite or vanadium discoveries not being in high-enough concentration to make it economic to extract the minerals; (j) currently pending or new litigation or arbitration; and (k) other factors which are more fully described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the Company's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on the Company's forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

