IMC International Mining Corp. Announces Proposed Name Change to Interra Copper Corp, Rebranding Initiative and Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, May 3, 2021 - IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTCQB:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) (the "Company" or "IMC") is pleased to update the investing public regarding the Company's planned 2021 exploration program on the Thane property, the closing of the last tranche of the Company's financing, a proposed name change to Interra Copper Corp. and a new marketing effort including a new website, rebranding and an advanced online footprint.

The Company is continuing to advance the diamond drilling, induced polarization surveys (IP), geological mapping and sampling program on its 100% owned, 206.58 square kilometer Thane property in north-central British Columbia. The 2,400 metre drill program in 8 drill holes has been designed to test high priority targets at the Cathedral Area, which were defined during last years' surface sampling and IP program. In addition to drilling, the company will also be undertaking geological mapping, sampling and IP surveying in other areas of the property, to advance known areas of copper-gold mineralization. The Company is on target to commence drilling in early July.

The Company has also applied for a permit to build a haul road from the staging area, located at the edge of the Cathedral Area, to the drill sites. The completion of a haul road will expand the available months for drilling. The property has good access to water and power.

The Company has registered and has applied to change its name to Interra Copper Corp to better reflect the dominate commodity identified on our property. All trading symbols on the CSE, Frankfurt and OTCQB exchanges will remain the same. In addition, the company has engaged a marketing company who is in the process of rebranding the company, including a new website, to better reflect the role copper is and will play in the new energy revolution to electric vehicles and energy storage.

The change of name and new website is expected to be finalized shortly after the Company closes the final tranche of its financing on or about the second week of May 2021.

Dave McMillan, Interim CEO stated: "We have identified high priority zones defined by IP chargeability highs with supporting copper and gold mineralization from both soil and rock samples, and we are excited to be able to test the depth potential of these targets by diamond drilling this summer. Our team has developed a work flow that will utilize a portable XRF with the goal of increasing the turnaround time for obtaining reliable geochemical results. Although all samples will be submitted to ALS laboratories for multi-element and gold analysis, the infield analysis will allow the company to prioritize additional drilling past the planned 8 drill holes."

Further details and past press releases are available on the Company's website, www.imcxmining.com.

ON BEHALF OF IMC International Mining Corp.

David McMillan

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

Telephone: +1-604-588-2110

Investor Relations:

Email: ir@imcxmining.com

Telephone: +1-604-588-2110

Website: https://imcxmining.com

ABOUT IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

IMC is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Cathedral Property in north-central British Columbia, and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, IMC continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Cathedral property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane of north-central British Columbia. The northern part of the Quesnel Terrane extends from south of the Mt. Milligan Mine northward to the Kemess Mine, with the Cathedral property located midway between these two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Cathedral property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the 'Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward- looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: (i) completion of the Offering; (ii) receipt of regulatory acceptance for the Offering; (iii) the Company's intentions to use the gross proceeds from the Offering to fund exploration programs on its Thane Property in north-central British Columbia; (iv) the Company's intention to acquire further mineral properties; and (v) the Company's business and plans, including with respect to undertaking further acquisition and carrying out exploration activities in respect of its mineral projects. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by the Company and information currently available to the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results and future events could differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this news release. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the Company's business and financial condition potentially being materially adversely affected by the outbreak of epidemics, pandemics or other health crises such as COVID-19, and by reactions by government and private actors to such outbreaks; risks to employee health and safety as a result of the outbreak of epidemics, pandemics or other health crises such as COVID-19, that may result in a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations by the Company; the risks that the Offering may not complete as contemplated (or at all), the risks related to the Company's ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for the Offering; the speculative nature of the Company's business; the Company's formative stage of development; the Company's financial position; conclusions of future economic evaluations; business integration risks; fluctuations in the securities market; that the Company's plans and prospects will vary from those stated in this news release; that the Company does not complete any further acquisitions; that the Company does not carry out exploration activities in respect of its mineral projects as planned (or at all); and that the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward- looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

SOURCE: IMC International Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/643773/IMC-International-Mining-Corp-Announces-Proposed-Name-Change-to-Interra-Copper-Corp-Rebranding-Initiative-and-Exploration-Update