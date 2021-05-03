Viva Gold Corp. Terminates Arrangement Agreement with Golden Predator Mining Corp.

VANCOUVER, May 3, 2021 - Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") announces that it has agreed to terminate its March 2, 2021 Arrangement Agreement with Golden Predator Mining Corp. by mutual consent. No break fees or termination fees are payable by either party. The tabulation of proxies and voting instructions submitted confirmed that a majority of shareholders who voted, voted for the arrangement, but this total did not meet the supermajority hurdle required. Consequently, the Company will not be proceeding with the shareholder meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Viva will continue to advance the exploration and development of its 100% owned Tonopah Gold Project, located on the prolific Walker Lane gold trend in Nevada, about 30 kilometers south-east of the Round Mountain mine of Kinross Gold and 20 kilometers north from the Town of Tonopah. The Tonopah Gold Project, comprises a large land position of approximately 8,800 acres with demonstrated high-grade measured, indicated and inferred gold resources.

About Viva Gold Corp:

Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on Nevada. Viva's management team has extensive experience in mining exploration, development and production and are supported by a Board of Directors and advisors who are proven mine finders, deal makers and financiers. Viva trades on the TSX-V as "VAU", on the OTCQB in the US as "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange under "7PB". For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

James Hesketh, President & CEO

(720) 291-1775

jhesketh@vivagoldcorp.com

Valerie Kimball, Director Investor Relations

(720) 933-1150

vkimball@vivagoldcorp.com

