Newmont Celebrates 100 Years

Company celebrates milestone while looking toward a bright future

This week, Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX:NGT) honors Colonel William Boyce Thompson's spirit of exploration on the 100th year since the Company's founding in 1921.

From its early beginnings in mining in California, Newmont grew to become a geographically diverse and diversified mining house headquartered in New York, N.Y. The Company returned its focus to gold in the 1960s with the discovery of Nevada's prolific Carlin Trend. Following international expansion and series of transformational mergers and acquisitions, today, Newmont is the world's leading gold mining company with 12 operating mines and two joint ventures, all in top-tier jurisdictions.

"It's an honor to lead Newmont Corp. at such a pivotal time in our history. This milestone offers us a clear moment in time to celebrate our achievements and reflect as we move into the next 100 years of mining," stated Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Newmont. "Throughout our history, Newmont has been a catalyst for change. With a vibrant history, we have transformed; embracing new jurisdictions and innovative technologies. None of this would have been possible without our people, who have consistently risen to the challenge. I am excited about the strength and stability of our portfolio, the capabilities of our workforce and the opportunities we have in front of us."

A truly global company with more than 14,000 employees around the world at its 12 operating mines, Newmont's organic pipeline is the best in the industry, all underpinned by the Company's clear strategic focus, proven operating model and superior execution. Recognized for its commitment to health and safety, Newmont is an industry leader in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. The Company continues to spur change with its climate change targets to reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 2030 and aspirations to be net carbon zero by 2050. With these targets and its culture of superior operational and project execution and focus on delivering sustainable shareholder returns, Newmont looks forward to continuing to deliver on its purpose to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

