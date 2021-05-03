Pretium Resources Inc.: Underground Exploration Drilling at Brucejack Extends Mineralization Below the Current Mining Levels and Intercepts High-Grade Gold to the East

VANCOUVER, May 03, 2021 - Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE: PVG) ("Pretivm" or the "Company") today announces that underground exploration drilling conducted in 2020 from the 1080 Level, one of the lowest mining levels at the Brucejack Mine, intercepted high-grade gold mineralization at depth and to the east of the Valley of the Kings deposit.

"These results continue to highlight the potential to extend beyond the defined resource and confirm that the Valley of the Kings deposit remains open at depth," said Jacques Perron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pretivm. "A new extension of gold mineralization was also intercepted immediately to the east of the existing underground infrastructure that could provide easy access for future development. Our follow-up underground resource expansion drill program is currently underway, and we look forward to announcing the next set of drill results."

The 1080 Level resource expansion drill program is separate from the previously disclosed North Block expansion drill program, which intercepted high-grade gold mineralization to the north of current underground infrastructure (see news release dated February 25, 2021). Both programs formed part of the underground resource expansion drill program.

Drilling on the 1080 Level East and 1080 Level West intercepted high-grade gold mineralization up to 200 meters below and 200 meters east of the current Mineral Resource shell. Four intersections assayed above 1,000 grams per tonne gold. Results include 245.9 grams per tonne gold over 7.5 meters, including 1,635 grams per tonne gold and 1,465 grams per tonne silver over 1.0 meter in VU-2421 and 1,400 grams per tonne gold and 1,310 grams per tonne silver over 1.0 meter in VU-2397.

The 1080 Level resource expansion drill program was comprised of 14,009 meters in 59 drill holes, with 4 drill fans completed in the 1080 Level East and 2 drill fans completed in the 1080 Level West. Drilling tested an area to the east and west of where Pretivm is currently mining on the level.

1080 Level Drilling - Assay Results

Drilling in the 1080 Level East intersected visible gold mineralization in breccias along the Bridge Zone Porphyry contact and in narrow quartz-carbonate veins within the Bridge Zone Porphyry. This is a new area of gold mineralization that presents the down dip extension of domains in higher levels of the mine. Drilling in the 1080 Level West identified high-grade gold mineralization in the footwall of the Domain 20 normal fault and the down dip extension of the Domain 20 quartz stockwork.

In 2021, the 1080 Level resource expansion drill program will focus on infilling between the initial drill fans, particularly on the lower extents of the Brucejack Fault in the West and the visible gold mineralization associated with the Bridge Zone Porphyry contact in the East. Drilling is currently underway, and assay results are pending.

For a plan and section view of the 2020 1080 Level resource expansion drill program please see the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9e72dcb7-733c-49b3-b4bd-e7c73600249b

Significant drill results are shown below:

Hole VU-2355 intersected 303.6 grams per tonne gold over 5.0 meters, including 1,380 grams per tonne gold and 373 grams per tonne silver over 1.0 meters.

Hole VU-2380 intersected 96.9 grams per tonne gold over 5.3 meters, including 399 grams per tonne gold over 1.0 meters.

Hole VU-2421 intersected 245.9 grams per tonne gold over 7.5 meters, including 1,635 grams per tonne gold and 1,465 grams per tonne silver over 1.0 meters.

Hole VU-2422 intersected 16.7 grams per tonne gold over 28.0 meters, including 381 grams per tonne gold over 1.0 meters.

Hole VU-2383 intersected 1,555 grams per tonne gold and 1,665 grams per tonne silver over 1.0 meters.

Hole VU-2397 intersected 1,400 grams per tonne gold and 1,310 grams per tonne silver over 1.0 meters.

Hole VU-2398 intersected 15.7 grams per tonne gold over 7.5 meters.



Stephanie Wafforn, P.Geo., Pretivm's Resource Manager is the Qualified Person, as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for the resource expansion drill programs and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release related thereto.

Table 1: Selected 1080 Level Drilling Results, March 2021 (VU-2353 to VU-2435)(1,2)

Hole No. Dip/

Azimuth From

(meters) To

(meters) Length

(meters) Gold

(g/t) Comments Drill Fan 1080_11 VU-2353 43.5 49.5 6.0 5.9 And 204.0 210.0 6.0 5.7 VU-2354 160.0 161.0 1.0 35.2 And 205.5 207.0 1.5 29.6 VU-2355 47.0 49.5 2.5 41.7 And 168.5 169.5 1.0 802.0 577 g/t Silver And 268.0 273.0 5.0 303.6 Incl 268.0 269.0 1.0 1380.0 373 g/t Silver VU-2357 34.5 51.0 16.5 4.1 Incl 34.5 37.5 3.0 14.5 And 105.0 109.5 4.5 9.9 VU-2358 33.0 67.5 34.5 4.4 Incl 58.5 67.5 9.0 10.1 VU-2377 34.5 40.5 6.0 5.2 VU-2387 33.0 38.0 5.0 4.9 VU-2379 165.0 166.0 1.0 505.0 238 g/t Silver VU-2380 54.3 59.5 5.3 96.9 Incl 54.3 55.3 1.0 399.0 Drill Fan 1080_37 VU-2417 61.5 64.5 3.0 41.2 And 183.0 184.0 1.0 408.0 VU-2418 115.5 120.0 4.5 12.0 VU-2419 28.0 30.0 2.0 161.0 VU-2421 28.5 36.0 7.5 245.9 Incl 33.0 34.0 1.0 1635.0 1465 g/t Silver And 90.0 91.0 1.0 477.0 317 g/t Silver And 250.0 252.9 2.9 11.3 VU-2422 29.5 30.5 1.0 202.0 203 g/t Silver And 220.0 248.0 28.0 16.7 Incl 247.0 248.0 1.0 381.0 300 g/t Silver Drill Fan 1080_41 VU-2381 3.0 6.0 3.0 30.0 And 93.0 106.5 13.5 13.3 VU-2382 1.5 2.5 1.0 659.0 182 g/t Silver VU-2383 108.7 111.0 2.3 680.1 Incl 109.3 110.3 1.0 1555.0 1665 g/t Silver VU-2395 45.5 46.5 1.0 233.0 175 g/t Silver And 105.5 108.5 3.0 12.7 VU-2397 175.0 176.0 1.0 1400.0 1310 g/t Silver VU-2398 214.0 221.5 7.5 15.7 VU-2399 195.5 198.0 2.5 93.4 VU-2403 37.5 39.5 2.0 74.7

?

(1) True thickness to be determined. (2) All samples were submitted for preparation and analysis by ALS Chemex at its facilities in Terrace, B.C. All samples were analyzed using multi-digestion with ICP-MS finish and fire assay with AA finish for gold. Samples over 100 ppm silver were reanalyzed using four acid digestion with an ore grade AA finish. Samples over 1,500 ppm silver were fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples with over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. One in 20 samples was blank, one in 20 was a standard sample, and one in 20 samples had a sample cut from assay rejects assayed as a field duplicate at ALS Chemex in North Vancouver, B.C. ALS Chemex is independent of Pretivm.

About Pretivm



Pretivm is an intermediate gold producer with the high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine.

For further information contact:

Troy Shultz

Manager, Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

Pretium Resources Inc.

Suite 2300, Four Bentall Centre, 1055 Dunsmuir Street

PO Box 49334 Vancouver, BC V7X 1L4

(604) 558-1784

invest@pretivm.com

(SEDAR filings: Pretium Resources Inc.)

