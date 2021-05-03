Rock Tech Appoints Stefan Krause as Vice-Chairman

Vancouver, May 3, 2021 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSXV:RCK) (Frankfurt:RJIB) (OTC:RCKTF) is pleased to announce that Stefan Krause has been appointed Vice-Chairman and a member of the Board of Directors of Rock Tech Lithium.



Stefan Krause is a former Chief Financial Officer of BMW. He has extensive experience in the automotive industry, especially in the e-mobility sector. After heading the finance organization at BMW Group, he held the same position at Deutsche Bank. He also held senior positions at e-mobility companies Canoo, Fisker and Faraday Future. Recently, as Chief Investment and Financial Officer, he listed Levere Holdings, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) focused on the mobility industry in Europe, on the Nasdaq.

"We are very pleased to welcome Stefan Krause to our team. With his excellent experience in both the automotive and finance industries, he is an invaluable addition. He understands both the mindset and motivation of the major corporations that are important to our business, as well as the opportunities presented by the huge shift towards electric mobility and battery technology. His know-how from financing several mobility start-ups will be an excellent asset for us," said Dirk Harbecke, Chairman of Rock Tech.

Stefan Krause added: "Car makers need a clean energy story from well to wheel that withstands scrutiny. Rock Tech will become a key partner of the European automotive industry when it comes to lithium supply. I am honored and pleased to join this excellent team."

Rock Tech's goal is to build an integrated lithium business to provide the necessary precursors to the rapidly growing European battery cell and electric car industry. In doing so, Rock Tech is supporting the EU on its path to achieving climate targets and decarbonizing transport.

To facilitate the addition of Mr. Krause to the board, Brad Barnett will resign his board seat.

Additionally, the Company announces that it has granted 505,000 stock options to directors, employees and consultants. The stock options have an exercise price of $4.42 per share. 375,000 of the stock options vest immediately upon grant. 130,000 of the stock options will be subject to the following vesting schedule: 50% of the stock options vest after one year and 50% of the stock options vest after two years. The stock options will have a two-year expiry upon vesting.

