Global Metals & Mining Live Virtual Investor Conference May 4th, 5th, and 6th

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals and Mining Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of metals & mining companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET, with the first webcast at 9:30 AM ET on Tuesday, May 4th.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/2PFBc4a

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

May 4th Agenda:

Eastern
Time
ET

Presenting Company

Tickers

9:30 AM

Tinka Resources Ltd.

(OTCQB: TKRFF | TSX-V: TK)

10:00 AM

Troilus Gold Corp.

(OTCQB: CHXMF | TSX: TLG)

10:30 AM

Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

(OTCQX: TGLDF | TSX-V: TGM)

11:00 AM

Avidian Gold Corp.

(OTCQB: AVGDF | TSX-V: AVG)

11:30 AM

TriStar Gold, Inc.

(OTCQX: TSGZF | TSX-V: TSG)

12:00 PM

GoldHaven Resources Corp.

(OTCQB: GHVNF | CSE: GOH)

12:30 PM

Silver Tiger Metals Inc.

(OTCQX: SLVTF | TSX-V: SLVR)

1:00 PM

HighGold Mining Inc.

(OTCQX: HGGOF | TSX-V: HIGH)

1:30 PM

Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

(OTCQB: BKUCF | TSX: BSK)

2:00 PM

Silver One Resources Inc.

(OTCQX: SLVRF | TSX-V: SVE)

2:30 PM

Chilean Metals Inc.

(OTCQB: CMETF | TSX-V: CMX)

3:00 PM

Nova Royalty Corp.

(OTCQB: NOVRF | TSX-V: NOVR)

3:30 PM

Allegiant Gold Ltd.

(OTCQX: AUXXF | TSX-V: AUAU)

May 5th Agenda:

Eastern
Time
ET

Presenting Company

Tickers

9:30 AM

Aurcana Silver Corp.

(OTCQX: AUNFF | TSX-V: AUN)

10:00 AM

West Vault Mining Inc.

(OTCQX: WVMDF | TSX-V: WVM)

10:30 AM

Nighthawk Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: MIMZF | TSX: NHK)

11:00 AM

Starcore International Mines Ltd.

(OTCQB: SHVLF | TSX: SAM)

11:30 AM

Arizona Metals Corp.

(OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX-V: AMC)

12:00 PM

Barksdale Resources Corp.

(OTCQX: BRKCF | TSX-V: BRO)

12:30 PM

GoGold Resources, Inc.

(OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD)

1:00 PM

Aztec Minerals Corp.

(OTCQB: AZZTF | TSX-V: AZT)

1:30 PM

First Vanadium Corp.

(OTCQX: FVANF | TSX-V: FVAN)

2:00 PM

Benchmark Metals Inc.

(OTCQX: BNCHF | TSX-V: BNCH)

2:30 PM

First Mining Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF)

3:00 PM

Brixton Metals Corp.

(OTCQB: BBBXF | TSX-V: BBB)

May 6th Agenda:

Eastern
Time
ET

Presenting Company

Ticker(s)

9:00 AM

FYI Resources Ltd.

(Pink: FYIRF | ASX: FYI)

9:30 AM

White Rock Minerals Ltd.

(OTCQX: WRMCF | ASX: WRM)

10:00 AM

First Graphene Ltd.

(OTCQB: FGPHF | ASX: FGR)

10:30 AM

Lotus Resources Ltd.

(OTCQB: LTSRF | ASX: LOT)

11:00 AM

Deep Yellow Ltd.

(OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL)

11:30 AM

Matador Mining Ltd.

(Pink: MZZMF | ASX: MZZ)

12:00 PM

Elemental Royalties Corp.

(OTCQX: ELEMF | TSX-V: ELE)

1:00 PM

Outback Goldfields Corp.

(OTCQB: OZBKF | CSE: OZ)

1:30 PM

Champion Iron Ltd.

(OTCQX: CIAFF | TSX: CIA | ASX: CIA)

2:00 PM

EcoGraf Ltd.

(Pink: ECGFF | ASX: EGR)

2:30 PM

Anson Resources Ltd.

(Pink: ANSNF | ASX: ASN)

3:00 PM

Lake Resources N.L.

(OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE)

3:30 PM

Adyton Resources Corp.

(TSX-V: ADY)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com



Contact
Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com; Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, johnv@otcmarkets.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Neuste Artikel
