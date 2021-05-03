Tinka Resources Limited to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 4th, 2021

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



VANCOUVER, May 3, 2021 - Tinka Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TK) (BVL: TK) (OTCQB: TKRFF), based in Vancouver, BC, focused on its 100%-owned Ayawilca Silver-Zinc Project in central Peru, one of the largest zinc-silver resources held by a junior, today announced that Dr. Graham Carman, CEO, will present an update on the Ayawilca Zinc-Silver Project in Peru, live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 4th and 5th, 2021.

DATE: Tuesday, May 4th, 2021

TIME: 9:30 am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3exE6AH

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

March 17, 2021: Tinka drills 20 metres grading 9% Zinc at Ayawilca

March 17, 2021: Nexa acquires 9% equity interest in Tinka Resources

March 29, 2021: Tinka lists on OTCQB venture market under ticker symbol TKRFF

April 14, 2021: Tinka discovers high grade tin mineralization at South Ayawilca

About Tinka Resources Limited

Tinka is an exploration and development company with its flagship property being the 100%-owned Ayawilca zinc-silver project in central Peru. The Ayawilca Zinc Zone has an estimated Indicated resource of 11.7 Mt grading 6.9% zinc, 15 g/t silver & 0.2% lead and an Inferred resource of 45.0 Mt grading 5.6% zinc, 17 g/t silver & 0.2% lead (dated November 26, 2018). The Colqui Silver Zone (oxide) has an estimated Indicated resource of 7.4 Mt grading 60 g/t silver, and an Inferred resource of 8.5 Mt grading 48 g/t silver occurring from surface (dated May 25, 2016). A Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Zinc Zone was released on July 2, 2019 (see release).

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

