Mistango Closes 9.9% Equity Investment with Kirkland Lake Gold Inc.

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 - Mistango River Resources Inc. ("Mistango" or the "Company") (CSE: MIS) is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement portion of the transaction announced with Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. ("KL Gold") in the Company's news release of April 21, 2021.

Private Placement Financing

Mistango issued KL Gold 14.3M common shares at $0.15 per share, for gross proceeds of C$2,145,000. There were no finders fees paid in connection to this financing.

About Mistango River Resources Inc.

Mistango is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on its Kirkland West and Omega projects in the Kirkland Lake District of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

