RosCan Gold Corp. Significantly Increases Depth and Continuity of Mineralization Along Strike of 600m at Kabaya

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 - RosCan Gold Corp. ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC PINK:RCGCF) is pleased to announce positive DD/RC/AC drill results (Figure 1) from an additional 42 holes (29 DD and RC for 5,799m) totaling 6,500 meters (m) (Figure 1) at its Kabaya Target with all holes hitting gold mineralization (Table 1).

At the time of acquisition on July 3, 2020, Kabaya's NI43-101 resource was pit-constrained to a depth of 58m. Since the acquisition, all 52 holes DD/RC drilled by Roscan have intersected gold mineralization showing the remarkable continuity and consistency of the deposit. Our January 2021 drilling update (see News Release 19th Jan. 2021) reported an increase of the depth potential of Kabaya (KB1) to 196 meters (Figure 2).

Subsequent drilling outlined in this release has now confirmed the continuity of the mineralization to a depth of 232 meters (KB1) over a strike length of 600 meters (KB1 and KB2) and it remains open. The recent drilling outlined below has dramatically increased the volume of the prospective deposit and has major positive implications for future resource growth. In addition, at the East Limb (KB2), the mineralization has now been extended down to 150m in Fresh Rock from prior depth of 65m (Figure 2 and Figure 3) and remains open at depth.

There were multiple holes intersecting high gold grades (Table 1 and Figure 1), such as Drill hole RCDBS21-016 which intersected 17.66 gpt over 3.0m. While several holes showcased the broad consistency of the mineralization with intercepts such as 2.49 gpt gold over 19.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-022. 2.29 gpt gold over 19.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-016, 1.31 gpt gold over 21.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-024 and 1.21 gpt gold over 30.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-012. Grade continuity and mineralization consistency reinforces our expectation for a robust new resource estimate at Kabaya by year end.

In addition, shallow regional step-out drilling has also revealed 2 newly discovered areas of high perspectivity, KB3 with 3.65gpt over 4.0m & KB4 with 3gpt over 16.0m, located respectively 1.0km North and 1.5km South from the current resource footprint (Figure 1). It should be noted that KB4 lies on the magnetic trend that extends from Mankouke West into Kabaya (Figure 4) over a 15km strike which has already yielding multiple high- grade intersections from earlier stage regional drilling such as our KN2 and MS2 discoveries announced over the last few months (Figure 3).

Kabaya - DD + RC Drilling Highlights (KB1 and KB2)

17.66 gpt gold over 3.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-016 from 16.0m Including 26.00 gpt gold over 2.0m from 16.0m And 14.33 gpt gold over 2.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-016 from 74.0m Including 28.00 gpt gold over 1.0m from 74.0m And 2.29 gpt gold over 19.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-016 from 23.0m Including 10.47 gpt gold over 2.0m from 39.0m

3.21 gpt gold over 8.0m from drill hole DDDBS21-22 from 46.6m Including 16.10 gpt gold over 1.0m from 47.6m

3.09 gpt gold over 9.3m from drill hole DDDBS20-15 from 0.0m Including 8.73 gpt gold over 2.0m from 4.3m

2.49 gpt gold over 19.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-022 from 26.0m Including 5.20 gpt gold over 6.0m from 35.0m

1.72 gpt gold over 12.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-021 from 2.0m Including 4.68 gpt gold over 3.0m from 9.0m

1.31 gpt gold over 21.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-024 from 35.0m Including 4.40 gpt gold over 1.0m from 37.0m

1.23 gpt gold over 17.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-018 from 65.0m Including 7.40 gpt gold over 1.0m from 75.0m

1.21 gpt gold over 30.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-012 from 27.0m Including 3.38 gpt gold over 3.0m from 39.0m



Kabaya - AC Drilling (KB3 and KB4)

3.06 gpt gold over 16.0m from drill hole ACDBS21-1514 from 30m Including 6.53 gpt gold over 6m from 34m

1.38 gpt gold over 12.0m from drill hole ACDBS21-1515 from Surface Including 3.25 gpt gold over 4m from 8m



Notes: 1: True width yet to be determined, 2: Table 1 - Assay Highlights, 3: 0.5gpt used as cut-off with 2m internal dilution for drill holes, 4: No top-cut.

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated, "Since the acquisition in July 2020, Drilling at Kabaya has proven quite valuable as we have dramatically increased the continuity of the mineralization at depth over a strike length of 600m and have identified the potential to tap into a deeper feeder system with both KB1 and KB2 open at depth.



Kabaya has the potential to be a major contributor to our expected maiden resource update by the end of year. We have been very encouraged by our ability to more than triple the vertical extent of the deposit and show its robust continuity along strike. Newly discovered KB3 and KB4 zones could further expand the resource growth potential of Kabaya, and we will follow up with additional drilling in the weeks ahead."

The Kayaba deposit (see Disclosures below1) has a pit-constrained mineral resource to a depth of 58m, which contains 105,000 ounces of Indicated Resource and 35,000 ounces of Inferred Resource. We have now established mineralization to a depth of 232m at KB1 which remains open. (Figure 2)

[1] Kabaya Project (Source Komet's NI 43-101)

The mineral resource is based on optimized pit shells using a gold price of US$1,350 and a presumed heap leach gold recovery of saprolite material.

Classification Tonnage (Mt) Au (g/t) Ounces (koz) Indicated 3.17 1.03 105 Inferred 0.96 1.14 35

Pit Constraint Mineral Resource

Effective date for resources is January 7, 2019. (Source Komet's NI43-101) The independent QP for this resources estimate is Yann Camus, Eng., SGS Canada Inc. The mineral resources are presented at a 0.4 g/t Au cut-off grade in pits. The resources are presented without dilution. Whittle pits have been utilized based on a gold value of US$1,350/oz. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. No economic evaluation of the resources has been produced. This Resource Estimate has been prepared in accordance with CIM definition (2014). Density used is of 1.7 based on measurements and similar projects. Capping grade is of 30 g/t Au on original assays.

Based on the Disclosure of NI43-101, Section 2.4

a) The source is Komet's NI43-101 that is effective January,7, 2019

b) We consider the reliably and relevance to be reasonable

c) The key assumptions are listed above (1-10) Above

d) The categories are similar

e) There are no recent estimates

[1] Technical Report (NI43-101) dated March 5, 2019 (Effective Date: January 7, 2019) with Title Page, "Dabia Sud Property, Kabaya Resource, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mali", prepared by Yann Camus, P. Eng. And Didier Ouedraogo, P. Geo., SGS Geological Services, and filed on SEDAR on March 5, 2019.

Figure 1: Plan View delineating the new holes drilled at Kabaya Deposit