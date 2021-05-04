Frontline Receives Final Results of Heli-Borne Magnetic Survey, Initiates Spring Program, Crooked Pine Lake Property, Atikokan, Ontario

Toronto, May 4, 2021 - Frontline Gold Corp. (TSXV:FGC) (OTC:FLDPF) ("Frontline" or the "Company") announces it has received the final products from Prospsectair Geosurveys on the high-resolution heli-borne magnetic survey conducted in February 2021 on its Crooked Pine Lake Property (the "Property"). Preliminary data received immediately following the survey initiated Frontline to stake an additional 87 cells to increase its land position to 5,703 hectares. Structural interpretation of the magnetic survey incorporating historical data and mineralization has been initiated. A spring mapping, ground-truthing and prospecting program targeting those areas of high merit will commence shortly.

Crooked Pine Lake Property

The Property is located within the Marmion Subprovince of northwestern Ontario, home to the Agnico Eagle Hammond Reef gold deposit which hosts 4.5M oz. of gold in the Measured and Indicated category. The Hammond Reef gold deposit is located on the Hammond Reef Shear Zone, a northeast trending deformation corridor hosted within the granitoid suite of the Marmion batholith. Of significance within the Marmion batholith are multiple, parallel, northeast-trending gold-bearing shear zones that contain historic gold mines and occurrences (Figure 1). These northeast trending shear zones are considered splays off of the Quetico Fault, a subprovince boundary fault separating the Marmion and Quetico subprovinces.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Regional structure and geology of the Crooked Pine Lake Property within the Marmion batholith.

The Property hosts the northeast trending X656 Shear Zone. Sampling during the summer of 2020 along the X656 Shear Zone returned grab samples assaying 19.2 gpt Au, 6.26 gpt Au, 2.04 gpt Au plus 5 other samples ranging between 1-2 gpt Au (see press release dated Aug 17, 2020).

Final Heli-borne High Resolution Magnetic Survey Results

On April 6th, 2021 Frontline received the final deliverables from the heli-borne magnetic survey conducted earlier in the year. Preliminary interpretation of the data suggests a more complex fault/shear system within the granitoid suite of the Marmion batholith than previously indicated from government sources. Several additional prominent north to northeast trending shear faults/shear zones are suggested from the magnetic data (Figure 2). Frontline will be initiating a detailed structural interpretation of the data incorporating geological and mineralization features to fully integrate and advance the understanding of the controls on gold deposition.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. First vertical derivative magnetic map and preliminary interpreted structure of the Crooked Pine Lake Property.

Spring Mapping and Prospecting Program

Frontline is also pleased to announce that Emerald Geological Services ("EGS"), a seasoned and experienced geological crew, will be mobilized to the property next week to follow-up on targets of high merit. These include further sampling and mapping of the X656 Shear Zone, targeted soil sampling, investigating new structural features interpretated from the final magnetic survey products and following up on high grade gold samples along the Pothole Deformation Zone in the southern volcanic belt that were reported in a February 11, 2021 news release. Sampling during the fall 2021 prospecting along the Pothole Deformation Zone returned values of 7.03 gpt Au. The geological mapping team are also eager to investigate the Pothole Showing which was recently acquired in a key claim acquisition (see press release Feb 9, 2021). The Pothole Showing boasts a 1963 channel sample taken by Noranda that assayed 9.73 gpt Au over 2.74m (AFRI 52B14SE2012).

Commentary

"The Crooked Pine Lake Property is an underexplored asset of Frontline. The recently completed high-resolution magnetic survey has highlighted new additional potentially gold-bearing structures. Last year's sampling programs returned impressive gold assay results. These need to be followed up on and the recent acquisition of the Pothole Showing claims gives our crew an additional target of high merit to investigate and sample during the upcoming field program." said Frontline's President and CEO Walter Henry.

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Emerald Geological Services

EGS is a geological consulting company (http://www.emeraldgeologicalservices.com/) which specializes in mineral exploration, based out of Timmins, Ontario. The EGS team has over 90 years of combined geological and project management experience ranging from grassroots to advanced stage projects.

About Frontline Gold Corporation

Frontline is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company's properties include the optioned gold projects in Red Lake area of Ontario, Crooked Pine Gold Project (Ontario), Paint Lake Road Gold Project (Ontario) Cameron Lake Gold Project (Ontario), the Route 109 Gold Project, the NE Bachelor Lake Gold Project and the Portage River Gold Project all in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, the Copperlode Project which is approx. 60 kms east of the Red Lake Area and the Menderes gold project in the Izmir province of Western Turkey. Other Canadian exploration properties include other gold property groups in Ontario and include the Whitehorse Island Mining Patents.

Frontline continues to actively seek projects, and additional investor/partner(s) in order to continue to build upon its properties and net smelter return royalties.

Further information about the Company is available on the Company's website, www.frontlinegold.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, programs and financial position could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Company's control. These factors include: the availability of funds; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, the uncertainties of resource and reserve estimations, receipt and security of mineral property titles; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in metal prices; currency fluctuations; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.





