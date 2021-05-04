TDG Gold Corp. Enters into Agreements with First Nations

WHITE ROCK, May 4, 2021 - TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into agreements with First Nations (the "Agreements") within whose traditional territories TDG holds mineral claims.

The Agreements commit TDG to advancing its projects in a spirit of respect, transparency, and partnership.

The Agreements provide a framework for prioritising business and training opportunities by TDG for First Nations individuals, groups and those entities owned by, or affiliated to First Nations. In the near future, TDG expects to award multiple contracts for the forthcoming field season in alignment with the spirit and intent of the Agreements.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta and Baker mines which are both road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 58,000 metres of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG proposes to advance the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 64,423,459 common shares issued and outstanding.

