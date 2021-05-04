Green River Gold Corp. Announces a UAV-MAG Airborne Geophysics Survey on its Fontaine Lode Gold Project

Edmonton, May 4, 2021 - Green River Gold Corp. (the "Company") (CNSX:CCR.CN) Announces a UAV-MAG Airborne Geophysics Survey on its Fontaine Project, in the Cariboo Mining District. The survey will be flown by Pioneer Exploration Consultants Ltd. ("Pioneer"), a leading Canadian geophysics provider.

Survey Highlights

- Pioneer will carry out the survey using DRONE-MAG technology. - Approximately 1,500-line kilometers of UAV Magnetics (67 square kilometres with 50 m spacing). - An important step for the Fontaine Project which has not seen modern exploration.

- The proposed magnetic survey will cover the entirety of the Fontaine Project area to identify high priority drill targets. - The UAV-MAG Survey can fly at tree-top level with tight-line spacing, which gathers exceptionally detailed data that highlights subtle magnetic features for interpreting structures. - The new survey will help better identify high-priority, cross-cutting features, and structures at the Fontaine Project. Identification of these features will help define and identify drill targets for our anticipated drill program. - Pioneer uses the GEMSystems™ GSMP-35U/25U which was the first lightweight, high sensitivity, magnetometer specifically designed for UAVs and DRONE-MAG surveys. Pioneer's sensors are based on GEM's popular optically pumped Potassium Magnetometer system, which offers absolute accuracy, gradient tolerance, and the highest sensitivity available in the industry. - The advanced processing such as inversion and basic geological interpretation results are expected within 4 weeks from completion of the DRONE-MAG survey.

Kyle Townsend, Green River Gold Corp.'s Mine Manager comments, "We look forward to conducting this airborne geophysical survey with Pioneer Exploration Consultants Ltd., a leading Canadian geophysics provider. The survey will be extremely useful for interpreting possible gold-bearing features for surface and near-surface exploration at the Fontaine Project, which has not seen modern exploration. Moreover, we will soon announce our surface and near-surface campaigns for calendar Q2 and Q3 of this year".

The technical data in this new release has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Kocsis, P.Geo. (a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. acquires and develops placer mining claims and mineral claims. The Company controls a 100% interest in the flagship Fontaine Gold Project. The 8,900-hectare Fontaine Gold Project is situated 12 kilometers southwest of Barkerville. The property includes both placer and hard-rock tenures. The properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project. A portion of the Fontaine Gold Project mineral claims have been optioned to Surge Battery Metals Inc.

The Company controls a 100% interest in the 1,214-hectare Kymar Silver Project, located 28 kilometers West of Invermere, British Columbia.

The Company controls a 100% interest in placer mining projects on the Little Swift River, Sovereign Creek, Willow River, and Swift River. The Company rents placer claims to placer gold miners for cash rent, in lieu of a royalty.

Green River Gold Corp. also distributes equipment and supplies for the placer mining industry and is a Limited Partner in the Green River Gold Trading Limited Partnership, which purchases raw placer gold from miners. Those operations and mining projects are based out of a 6,000 square foot office, retail, and manufacturing facility in the heart of the Cariboo Mining District in Quesnel, British Columbia.

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

