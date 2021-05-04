Trifecta Gold Ltd. Completes Issuance of Shares to Silver Range Resources Ltd.

VANCOUVER, May 4, 2021 - Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG) ("Trifecta") announces that it has completed the issuance of 2,212,389 common shares in its capital stock to Silver Range Resources Ltd. ("Silver Range") at a deemed price of $0.113 per share to satisfy the $250,000 payment to Silver Range provided for in Trifecta's July 7, 2020 Property Purchase Agreement with Silver Range, as announced by Trifecta on April 22, 2021. Pursuant to said Property Purchase Agreement, Trifecta has purchased a 100% interest in the Yuge gold project in northern Nevada. In addition to the four month plus one day hold period applicable to these shares, Silver Range has agreed not to sell any of these shares for a period of twelve months unless it has received written consent from Trifecta for any such sale.

As a result of the issuance of these shares, Silver Range now holds 7,210,000 shares of Trifecta, representing approximately 12.0% of Trifecta's currently issued and outstanding share capital. Accordingly, Silver Range will be filing an Early Warning Report and related news release on SEDAR as a result of its acquisition of these shares.

Trifecta and Silver Range recently met with Proactive Investors to discuss work completed to date and future plans for the Yuge gold project. The video is available here and on Trifecta's website.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian precious metal exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the acquisition and advancement of attractive exploration projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

