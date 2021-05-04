New Found Intercepts 124.4 g/t Au Over 17.7m and 131.1 g/t Au over 4.65m at Keats

VANCOUVER, May 4, 2021 - New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSXV: NFG) (OTC: NFGFF) is pleased to announce assay results from an additional four holes drilled at the Keats Zone ("Keats"). These holes were drilled as part of the Company's ongoing 200,000m diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Queensway Project ("Queensway"), located on the Trans-Canada Highway 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland.

Highlights include:

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval

(m)* Au (g/t) NFGC-20-59 38.65 43.30 4.65 131.09 And 71.75 89.45 17.70 124.44 NFGC-20-63 15.95 18.00 2.05 1.33 NFGC-20-64 112.60 115.10 2.50 2.77 NFGC-21-

105B 256.00 258.00 2.00 41.84

*Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are estimated to be 70% to 80% of reported intervals. Intervals are calculated at a 1 g/t Au cut-off grade; grades have not been capped in the averaging. This table shows highlight intervals, a number of these holes returned additional intervals of gold mineralization as reported in Table 2 below.

The intervals of 131.1 g/t Au over 4.65m and 124.4 g/t over 17.7m in Hole NFGC-20-59 start at a vertical depth of approximately 27m and continue to approximately 63m vertical depth. These intervals provide further drill confirmation of a broad zone of near surface, high-grade gold mineralization at the north end of Keats (Figure 1).

The interval of 41.8 g/t over 2.00m in hole NFGC-21-105B provides further drill confirmation of the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization from sub-crop at bedrock surface at the north of Keats to the furthest interval 350m down plunge at approximately 170m vertical depth (see NFGC-21-143, 16.9 g/t Au over 2.5m and 63.7 g/t over 8.45m, Figure 1).

Step-out drilling at Keats continues down plunge. Holes NFGC-21-165 and NFGC-21-182 are the deepest holes completed to date testing to approximately 425m in the down plunge direction. Infill drilling also continues particularly targeting between the plunging dilation zone and surface (Figure 1).

Greg Matheson, P.Geo., Chief Operating Officer of New Found, stated: "The outstanding intervals of 131.1 g/t Au over 4.65m plus 124.4 g/t over 17.7m in Hole NFGC-20-59 yield the highest width x grade of any hole to date at Keats (cumulative +2800 m*g/t). These intervals provide further drill confirmation of the substantial zone of near surface high-grade gold mineralization at the north end of Keats. We continue our infill and step-out drilling at Keats and look forward to reporting further results in the near future."

Drillhole Details

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval

(m)* Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-20-59 38.65 43.30 4.65 131.09 Keats Main And 60.55 64.80 4.25 1.10 And 67.55 69.60 2.05 1.00 And 71.75 89.45 17.70 124.44 And 94.80 97.55 2.75 1.68 NFGC-20-63 15.95 18.00 2.05 1.33 Keats Main And 105.00 107.00 2.00 1.59 Keats FW And 214.95 217.30 2.35 3.26 NFGC-20-64 93.00 95.10 2.10 1.01 Keats Main And 112.60 115.10 2.50 2.77 NFGC-21-105B 179.65 190.30 10.65 1.18 Keats Main And 195.75 198.00 2.25 1.26 And 241.25 244.05 2.80 1.68 And 256.00 258.00 2.00 41.84

Table 2: Summary of results reported in this release.

*Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are estimated to be 70% to 80% of reported intervals. Intervals are calculated at a 1 g/t Au cut-off grade; grades have not been capped in the averaging.

Hole No. Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N NFGC-20-59 300 -45 159 658243 5427495 NFGC-20-63 300 -45 346 657986 5427309 NFGC-20-64 300 -45 150 658208 5427442 NFGC-21-105B 300 -45 288 658232 5427340

Table 3: Location details of drill holes reported on in this release.

Sampling, Sub-sampling and Laboratory

True widths of the intercepts reported in this press release have yet to be determined but are estimated to be 70% to 80% of reported core lengths. Assays are uncut, and calculated intervals are reported over a minimum length of 2 meters using a lower cut-off of 1.0 g/t Au. All HQ split core assays reported were obtained by either complete sample metallic screen/fire assay or standard 30-gram fire-assaying with ICP finish at ALS Minerals in Vancouver, British Columbia, or by entire sample screened metallic screen fire assay at Eastern Analytical in Springdale, Newfoundland. The complete sample metallic screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or any samples displaying gold initial fire assay values greater than 1.0 g/t Au. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with National Instrument 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for Quality Assurance/Quality Control purposes by the Company as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assays.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Matheson consents to the publication of this news release dated May 4, 2021 by New Found. Mr. Matheson certifies that this news release fairly and accurately represents the information for which he is responsible.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 200,000m drill program at Queensway. Seven rigs are currently in operation at Queensway with the drill count planned to increase to ten rigs by the end of May 2021. With a current working capital balance of approximately $74 million, New Found is well funded for this program.

Please see the Company's website at www.newfoundgold.ca and the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Acknowledgements

New Found acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

