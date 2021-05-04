Skeena Intersects 4.94 g/t AuEq over 8.20 metres at Eskay Creek in New Mineralized Corridor

VANCOUVER, May 4, 2021 - Skeena Resources Ltd. (TSX:SKE, OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report diamond drill core results from the 2021 campaign of near mine exploration drilling at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The exploratory program was focused on testing both in-pit and near mine targets and totaled 4,375 m across twenty surface-based drill holes. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.

Eskay Creek 2021 Drilling Highlights:

1.01 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag (1.09 g/t AuEq) over 9.46 m (SK-21-703)

1.92 g/t Au, 25 g/t Ag (2.25 g/t AuEq) over 7.50 m (SK-21-810)

1.54 g/t Au, 27 g/t Ag (1.90 g/t AuEq) over 13.70 m (SK-21-821)

1.54 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag (1.68 g/t AuEq) over 15.68 m (SK-21-824)

2.22 g/t Au, 9 g/t Ag (2.33 g/t AuEq) over 15.20 m (SK-21-824)

1.17 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag (1.25 g/t AuEq) over 19.70 m (SK-21-824)

1.31 g/t Au, 14 g/t Ag (1.50 g/t AuEq) over 33.00 m (SK-21-824)

1.08 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag (1.22 g/t AuEq) over 16.56 m (SK-21-829)

3.99 g/t Au, 71 g/t Ag (4.94 g/t AuEq) over 8.20 m (SK-21-838)

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

Mineralization Discovered in "The Gap Zone"

Situated in an essentially undrilled corridor measuring 300 m by 75 m between the 21A and 21B Zones, 2021 drill holes SK-21-821 and SK-21-838 have established the existence of additional Contact Mudstone hosted mineralization having intersected 1.54 g/t Au, 27 g/t Ag (1.90 g/t AuEq) over 13.70 m and 3.99 g/t Au, 71 g/t Ag (4.94 g/t AuEq) over 8.20 m, respectively. Although the Contact Mudstones demonstrate very predictable geological continuity from the historically mined 21B Zone south towards the 21A Zone across this largely undrilled "gap", the lack of sufficient drill density precluded the incorporation of mineralization in this area into the Company's 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).

21C HW Zone Expands Along Strike

Discovered in 2020 during the Phase II infill drill program, the 21C-HW Zone is a subvertical, reactivated synvolcanic structural corridor of discordant, replacement-style mineralization which occurs uncharacteristically in the hanging-wall andesites and interflow sediments above the historically mined Contact Mudstones. The 21C-HW Zone mineralization that was originally outlined over a strike length of 160 m has now been expanded 50 m along strike to the north by 2021 drill holes SK-21-828 and SK-21-829 which predictably intersected 1.15 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag (1.33 g/t AuEq) over 11.69 m and 1.08 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag (1.22 g/t AuEq) over 16.56 m, respectively. This newly developing zone of mineralization remains open for expansion.

"Drill defining additional mineralization in these evolving portions of the 2019 PEA contemplated open- pit offers additional upside because up until now, these areas were considered unmineralized waste rock," commented Paul Geddes, the Company's Vice President of Exploration and Resource Development. "Although our 2021 exploration program will carefully factor far field regional targets, opportunities to add ounces within the confines of the open-pit will be prioritized accordingly as we endeavor to augment our already impressive resource base and enhance the existing project economics".

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling to advance Eskay Creek to full Feasibility by Q1 2022. Additionally, Skeena continues exploration programs at the past-producing Snip gold mine.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and John Tyler. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2021 Drilling Campaign; Length-Weighted Drill Hole Gold and Silver Composites:

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) SK-21-703 31.00 34.00 3.00 0.04 88 1.21 SK-21-703 81.67 91.13 9.46 1.01 6 1.09 SK-21-703 138.04 139.09 1.05 0.90 5 0.97 SK-21-703 143.86 146.25 2.39 1.64 5 1.70 SK-21-703 152.50 155.50 3.00 3.11 5 3.17 Including 152.50 154.00 1.50 5.50 <5 5.50 SK-21-703 173.94 174.68 0.74 0.91 101 2.26 SK-21-703 178.54 180.79 2.25 0.83 7 0.91 SK-21-703 184.10 186.00 1.90 0.62 18 0.86 SK-21-703 208.35 208.85 0.50 0.97 17 1.20 SK-21-703 231.00 232.00 1.00 0.84 5 0.91 SK-21-810 32.34 34.63 2.29 0.90 5 0.97 SK-21-810 58.02 60.50 2.48 0.70 17 0.92 SK-21-810 81.00 88.50 7.50 1.92 25 2.25 SK-21-812 33.50 40.80 7.30 0.72 21 1.00 SK-21-812 49.84 51.60 1.76 0.66 29 1.05 SK-21-812 65.00 68.00 3.00 0.56 26 0.90 SK-21-813 13.41 14.11 0.70 0.63 15 0.83 SK-21-818 55.00 56.50 1.50 0.01 92 1.24 SK-21-818 81.73 83.00 1.27 1.52 17 1.75 SK-21-818 104.25 105.25 1.00 0.52 18 0.76 SK-21-818 125.00 134.50 9.50 0.85 5 0.92 SK-21-818 155.00 156.50 1.50 1.10 5 1.17 SK-21-818 160.00 161.40 1.40 1.28 5 1.35 SK-21-818 180.26 183.09 2.83 0.59 52 1.28 SK-21-818 200.50 202.00 1.50 0.82 5 0.89 SK-21-818 214.76 215.76 1.00 0.48 145 2.41 SK-21-818 218.30 227.00 8.70 0.53 23 0.83 SK-21-820 ABANDONED SK-21-821 114.00 127.70 13.70 1.54 27 1.90 SK-21-821 175.00 176.00 1.00 0.66 10 0.79 SK-21-821 188.50 189.58 1.08 0.78 5 0.85 SK-21-822 109.50 111.80 2.30 1.22 7 1.31 SK-21-822 128.00 131.00 3.00 0.90 5 0.97 SK-21-822 145.50 152.00 6.50 1.33 11 1.48 SK-21-822 221.00 222.32 1.32 0.66 7 0.75 SK-21-822 235.50 239.50 4.00 1.20 5 1.27 SK-21-822 348.82 349.50 0.68 0.66 5 0.73 SK-21-823 79.00 85.50 6.50 1.27 11 1.42 SK-21-823 116.00 117.50 1.50 0.71 5 0.78 SK-21-823 120.00 121.00 1.00 0.70 5 0.77 SK-21-823 124.00 125.00 1.00 0.63 5 0.70 SK-21-823 206.50 208.00 1.50 0.79 5 0.86 SK-21-824 36.00 37.95 1.95 1.96 5 2.03 SK-21-824 41.32 57.00 15.68 1.54 10 1.68 Including 45.09 46.00 0.91 5.10 10 5.23 SK-21-824 64.00 79.20 15.20 2.22 9 2.33 Including 68.50 69.09 0.59 5.73 25 6.06 and 71.20 72.20 1.00 9.68 26 10.03 SK-21-824 81.50 86.00 4.50 0.94 5 1.00 SK-21-824 97.00 103.00 6.00 1.25 5 1.31 SK-21-824 105.30 125.00 19.70 1.17 6 1.25 SK-21-824 128.00 135.50 7.50 1.33 7 1.42 SK-21-824 140.00 144.50 4.50 0.76 5 0.83 SK-21-824 147.50 151.55 4.05 1.95 8 2.06 SK-21-824 158.00 191.00 33.00 1.31 14 1.50 SK-21-824 193.65 209.00 15.35 1.29 6 1.37 SK-21-824 221.00 225.50 4.50 0.53 7 0.62 SK-21-824 236.00 238.00 2.00 0.91 7 1.00 SK-21-824 431.00 432.50 1.50 0.76 5 0.83 SK-21-824 582.30 593.65 11.35 1.10 6 1.19 SK-21-824 602.00 605.00 3.00 3.19 5 3.26 Including 603.50 605.00 1.50 5.34 <5 5.34 SK-21-824 607.50 608.14 0.64 1.59 5 1.66 SK-21-824 614.00 616.00 2.00 0.84 5 0.90 SK-21-824 622.20 625.45 3.25 1.03 6 1.10 SK-21-824 628.12 629.50 1.38 0.87 5 0.94 SK-21-825 120.17 122.00 1.83 0.62 16 0.83 SK-21-828 81.00 92.69 11.69 1.15 13 1.33 SK-21-829 81.00 97.56 16.56 1.08 10 1.22 SK-21-833 108.50 123.00 14.50 0.73 16 0.95 SK-21-833 126.00 127.85 1.85 0.71 28 1.08 SK-21-834 142.50 143.15 0.65 0.71 12 0.87 SK-21-836 51.50 53.00 1.50 3.15 24 3.47 SK-21-836 155.00 156.50 1.50 0.86 6 0.94 SK-21-836 159.50 162.50 3.00 0.71 24 1.02 SK-21-836 173.00 174.50 1.50 0.70 8 0.81 SK-21-836 177.50 179.00 1.50 0.70 8 0.81 SK-21-837 47.00 48.50 1.50 3.87 6 3.95 SK-21-837 168.50 174.50 6.00 0.85 8 0.95 SK-21-837 188.00 191.00 3.00 1.13 7 1.22 SK-21-837 199.17 199.80 0.63 2.87 74 3.86 SK-21-837 204.50 206.00 1.50 1.01 5 1.08 SK-21-837 210.80 213.50 2.70 0.69 8 0.79 SK-21-838 119.80 128.00 8.20 3.99 71 4.94 Including 119.80 123.00 3.20 4.49 152 6.52 SK-21-838 182.00 187.36 5.36 1.31 9 1.44 SK-21-838 251.00 254.00 3.00 0.58 5 0.65 SK-21-839 NSA SK-21-840 NSA

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero. NSA - No Significant Assays.

Table 2: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:

Hole-ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) SK-21-703 9884.5 9716.0 1031.0 278.0 75.1 -50.2 SK-21-810 10076.8 10580.2 931.1 110.0 350.0 -81.2 SK-21-812 10076.8 10580.2 931.1 68.0 204.9 -60.0 SK-21-813 10076.8 10580.2 931.1 77.0 170.2 -50.0 SK-21-818 9885.8 9714.7 1031.1 257.0 95.4 -50.3 SK-21-820 9888.1 10229.3 1035.2 20.0 120.0 -50.2 SK-21-821 9888.1 10229.3 1035.2 200.0 19.9 -80.1 SK-21-822 9888.1 10229.3 1035.2 366.0 70.0 -75.0 SK-21-823 9883.3 9714.9 1030.8 225.0 120.1 -50.6 SK-21-824 9932.6 10906.7 879.0 641.0 150.0 -84.1 SK-21-825 9674.8 10721.6 858.8 146.0 41.6 -49.9 SK-21-828 9676.0 10723.0 858.6 116.0 65.0 -45.0 SK-21-829 9676.0 10723.0 858.6 125.0 64.6 -52.5 SK-21-833 10339.4 10014.7 922.8 280.3 280.0 -54.9 SK-21-834 10339.4 10014.7 922.8 280.0 320.1 -54.9 SK-21-836 10358.9 10247.0 928.7 215.0 220.2 -60.0 SK-21-837 10358.9 10247.0 928.7 227.0 270.0 -65.2 SK-21-838 9888.1 10229.3 1035.2 260.0 20.1 -80.0 SK-21-839 10479.8 10199.6 904.1 194.0 220.4 -50.1 SK-21-840 10479.8 10199.6 904.1 290.0 130.2 -55.0

