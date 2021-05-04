Hawkmoon Resources Applies for a Drill Permit

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM) ("Hawkmoon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has submitted an application for a diamond drilling permit (the "Permit") for its Wilson property (the "Wilson Property"), located in the Verneuil Township fifteen kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon and 150 kilometres northeast of the mining city of Val d'Or. Hawkmoon submitted the application through an experienced intermediary, GFE Exploration and Forestry Services, of Val-d'Or Québec. When granted, the Permit will allow Hawkmoon to drill up to 5,000 metres in twenty-nine (29) diamond drill holes (the "Drill Program").

Toussaint Gold Mineralization from the Wilson Project. (Photo: Business Wire)

Goals of the Drill Program

The Company has five key goals for the Drill Program which are outlined below. Refer to figure 1 which shows the location of the various gold showings on the Wilson Property.

Test several historical drill intercepts from both the Toussaint and Midrim Showings Examine the potential to connect the Toussaint and Midrim Showings Drill under the historical trenches for the Toussaint Showing Examining the possibility to extend the Toussaint Showing to the west and the Midrim Showing to the east Verifying and looking to expand the Moneta-Porcupine South Showing

Hawkmoon intends to focus on three areas at the Wilson Property. The first is situated between the Toussaint and Midrim gold showings. The second is the bedrock geology in the nose of the large fold, which separates the Toussaint and Moneta-Porcupine South showings. The third is the old trenches at the Toussaint Showing.

Mr. Branden Haynes, President of Hawkmoon, states "We anticipate starting work on our recently acquired Wilson Property this summer. One of the many reasons we chose to explore in Quebec is the Province's efficient permit application process. The Company is currently evaluating the available data to plan a comprehensive work program."

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon recently completed its initial public offering and is focused entirely on its two Quebec gold projects in one of the world's largest gold deposits, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Both these gold projects are accessible by government-maintained roads and are in close proximity to each other east of the town of Lebel sur Quévillon.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat. Mr. Clarke is a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 and a Director and the Vice President Exploration of Hawkmoon.

Forward Looking Statements

