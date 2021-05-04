Adyton Appoints Market Maker and Applies for OTCQB Quotation

BRISBANE, May 04, 2021 - Adyton Resources Corp. (TSX Venture: ADY) is pleased to announce it has appointed PI Financial Corp (PI) to provide market making services in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). PI will trade securities of Adyton on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration for the services provided, the Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of $4,000 for a minimum term of 3 months and renewable thereafter.

PI was a member of the initial banking syndicate which completed the maiden private placement for Adyton in February 2021. Adyton and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and PI will not receive shares or options as compensation for the recent appointment. The capital used for market making will be provided by PI.

In addition, Adyton is pleased to announce that to broaden opportunities for trading in the Company for investors in North America and Europe, the Company has filed an application to be quoted on the OTCQB, a U.S. market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC") in New York. This is intended to complement the Company's recent and primary listing on the TSX-V and the Company will continue to trade on the TSX-V under the symbol "ADY". Adyton shares are also quoted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange via code 701:GR.

Obtaining quotation of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to OTC approvals and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. The quotation of the Company's common shares is expected to begin upon securing the approval from the OTC. In addition, the Company is working to secure DTC eligibility with The Depository Trust Company for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States. As more information becomes available, the Company will keep its shareholders updated on the status of the application.

Frank Terranova Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adyton stated "the Board of Adyton continues to express confidence via on market buying of the stock and we see this likely to continue as the opportunity and timing allows us to do so. The Company started trading in February 2021 and our commitment to ensuring investor relevance remains a core focus with additional advisor appointments likely in the coming months.

Forward looking statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Adyton. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corp. is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring for copper and gold. The Company's mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire which hosts several world class copper and gold deposits.

Adyton was formed by a reverse takeover transaction completed with XIB I Capital Corporation on February 17, 2021 and commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ADY" on February 24, 2021.



Adyton is also quoted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the code 701:GR.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.

