United Lithium Corp. Signs LOI to Acquire 100% of the Kietyönmäki Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, May 4, 2021 - United Lithium Corp. (CSE:ULTH)(OTC PINK:ULTHF)(FWB:0UL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Sunstone Metals Ltd. ("Sunstone"), Scandian Metal Pty Ltd., Scandian Metals AB and Nortec Minerals Corp. ("Nortec"), contemplating the potential acquisition by the Company of 100% of the Kietyönmäki lithium project (the "Proposed Transaction").

Property Description

The Kietyönmäki lithium project, located in the Kietyönmäki lithium prospect, was discovered by the Finnish Geological Survey ("GTK") in the mid-1980's. GTK drilled 17 shallow diamond drill holes to test down to 70m below surface across three traverses, including one traverse of very shallow holes to locate bedrock. In 2016, six holes drilled by Sunstone intersected lithium mineralization hosted as a spodumene-bearing pegmatite dyke swarm.

Historical drilling results from GTK include:

24.25m @ 1.31% Li 2 O in drillhole R310 from 58.75m depth

O in drillhole R310 from 58.75m depth 13m @ 1.66% Li 2 O in drillhole R316 from 86.00m depth

O in drillhole R316 from 86.00m depth 23m @ 1.53% Li 2 O in drillhole R307 from 14.10m depth

Historical results completed by the property vendors include:

42m @ 1.10% Li 2 O in drillhole KMDD001 from 17.88m depth

O in drillhole KMDD001 from 17.88m depth 6m @ 0.90% Li 2 O in drillhole KMDD002 from 115.14m depth

O in drillhole KMDD002 from 115.14m depth 9m @ 0.80% Li 2 O in drillhole KMDD006 from 167.00m depth

Table 1. Surface Channel Sampling results by GTK

Channel

Number Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) 1 16.25 1.72 115.6 130.2 2 7.70 1.21 100.2 111.3 3 2.03 0.10 74.6 94.3 4 3.35 1.74 78.7 87.4 5 2.80 0.26 96.3 156.5 6 2.25 1.10 105.4 163.5 7 2.10 0.15 95.8 129.7

Michael Dehn, President and CEO of ULTH, states, "It is our strong belief that the demands for lithium in Europe will outpace global supply in the coming years. By identifying potentially higher grade, more advanced lithium projects in Eastern Canada and Europe, United Lithium is positioning to be a key player in supporting the European markets anticipated demand for lithium minerals".

The parties have agreed to an exclusivity period during which they will negotiate with each other with a view to settling a definitive agreement. There can be no assurances that any component of the Proposed Transaction will proceed, nor can there be any assurance as to the final definitive terms thereof.

Mark Saxon (FAusMM), Technical Advisor to the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects) and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About United Lithium Corp.

United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH | OTC: ULTHF) is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development and production opportunities.

