Lithium Host Geology Identified on Senneville Claim Group, Val-d'Or

May 4, 2021 - Xander Resources Inc. - (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) (OTC:XNDRF) ("Xander" or the "Company") is excited to announce that Lithium Geology has been identified on the West side of the Senneville Group of Claims in Val-d'Or, Quebec.

The Company's current mineral claim package has identified a well-positioned Lithium exploration area at the fringe of the LaCorne Bathoith 30 km North of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The Company currently holds a contiguous land package of over 24,000 acres in Val-d'Or where it recently completed a 3-hole drill program on the East side of the claim group.

The geology is hosted in the La Corne Pluton and in close proximity to the North American Lithium Deposit with proven and probable reserves of 17.06 Mt grading 0.94% Li2O, and measured and indicated resources of 33.24 Mt grading 1.19% Li2O (http://na-lithium.com/projects); Great Thunder Gold (CSE: GTG) Chubb Lithium property and East of the Sayona Mining Authier Lithium Deposit. Road access, infrastructure and outcrop exposures are excellent on the property and it is in a prolific lithium bearing pegmatite field.



James Hirst, CEO states, "Xander has identified another excellent exploration potential with Lithium possibility on the Senneville Claim Group in the bullseye of Lithium discoveries and development in Canada. With the need for secure sources of hard rock Lithium in the battery space, we are enthusiastic to be in a position to explore the Lithium prospect."

Daniel Turcotte, P.GEO. an Independent Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Properties, particularly in regard to historical exploration, neighboring companies, and government geological work. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Xander property but may not be representative of expected results.

Cautionary Statement: Investors are cautioned that the above information and the information on the adjacent properties is taken from the publicly available sources. The Company has not been able to independently verify the information contained. The information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Property, which is the subject of this news release. The Company will need to conduct exploration to confirm historical mineralization reported on the property and there is no guarantee that significant discovery will be made as a result of its exploration efforts. The Company is in the process of compiling exploration and geological data available on the property and surrounding area to develop an exploration work plan.

