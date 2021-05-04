Northstar Intersects Near-Surface High-Grade Gold (1,010 g/t Au over 0.5m and 193 g/t Au over 0.6m) at Miller Gold Property

Vancouver, May 4, 2021 - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) ("Northstar" or the "Company"), reports the completion of the first half of the Phase II drill program on the Company's 100%-owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa gold mine. During the period March 15th - April 27th, 2021, Northstar drilled 1,990 metres in 8 holes following up the 2020 near-surface bulk-tonnage Allied Syenite Gold Zone discovery (2 holes), near-surface confirmation drilling of the historic gold-telluride No. 1 Vein (2 holes) and 4 holes targeting geophysical and machine learning anomalies.

Two separate and spectacular Allied Syenite gold-telluride vein intercepts from drill hole MG21-56 were sampled and submitted for fire assay and gravimetric finish on a rush basis. These results are reported herein. A total of 205 sample assay results are pending for drill hole MG21-56 and 295 sample assay results are pending for drill hole MG21-55. Mineralized intercepts were obtained in all 8 Phase IIA drill holes and assay results will be reported as they come available.

High-Grade Gold and Tellurides Intercepted in Veins 2 and 3 in Allied Syenite

Preliminary observations and initial results from two samples submitted for gold analysis from drill hole MG21-56, located 40m north-northwest of previous drill hole MG20-47 (1.2 g/t Au over 107.3m between 4.7m and 112.0m along the western flank of the Allied Syenite) (Figure 1) include abundant visible gold and tellurides in a near-surface quartz vein between 14.1m to 14.2m within the first sample grading 193 g/t Au over 0.6m from 14.0m to 14.6m in the Vein 2 zone (Click to here view core photos). Vein 2 was encountered in drill hole MG21-56 between approximately 13m and 24m depth (9 metres true width) with abundant quartz stringers and pyrite. (Click here to view Core photos)

Further down drill hole MG21-56, abundant visible gold, tellurides and bismuth sulfosalts were observed in a quartz vein between 69.7m and 69.8m depth within the second sample grading 1,010 g/t Au over 0.5m from 69.5m to 70m in Vein 3. Vein 3 was intercepted between approximately 57m to 80m depth (18 metres true width) in drill hole MG21-56. The Vein 3 zone in hole MG20-56 consists of numerous stacked shallow dipping quartz veins between 5cm and 30cm in width including three veins hosting visible gold, tellurides or bismuth sulfosalts between 69.7m and 75.7m depth. (Figure 2)

The 2 samples with abundant visible gold and tellurides, along with 5 others containing traces of visible gold or telluride mineralization from drill hole MG21-56 have been submitted for follow-up metallic screen analysis. The assays reported are gravimetric. The core from the new holes that intersected Veins 2 and 3 have been sampled in their entirety, submitted for Fire Assay and will be reported when results become available.

"Miller Property drilling continues to return exceptional "Kirkland Lake-style" high-grade gold-telluride intercepts within the Allied Syenite, states Brian Fowler, President, CEO and Director of Northstar. "While we won't know the full implications of these intercepts until all assay results are received, our hope is that these reported high grades occur within confirmed broader intervals that will ultimately be as good or better than last year's results from nearby holes MG20-47 (1.2 g/t Au over 107.3m) and MG20-49 (1.4 g/t Au over 118.5m). This would provide further confirmation that the bulk-tonnage gold potential of the Allied Syenite Gold Zone has been significantly expanded in terms of size and scope."

Figure 1. Miller Gold Property - Allied Syenite Mineralized Zones



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6839/82761_c76fea7dd46e9987_002full.jpg

Phase II Drilling Expands Allied Syenite Gold Zone Along Strike

Phase II drilling at the Allied Syenite has succeeded in expanding the near surface, Allied Syenite Gold Zone, 60 metres to the northwest of hole MG20-47, with a previously reported Vein 2 average grade of 1.81 g/t Au over a true width of 15.2 metres (between 4.7 m and 17.4 m) and a previously reported Vein 3 average grade of 3.59 g/t Au over a 5.4m true width between 79.3m and 85.5m. Collectively referred to as the Allied Syenite Gold Zone, drill hole MG20-47 intersected an average grade of 1.17 g/t Au over 107.3 metres between 4.7 m and 112 m (See Northstar News Release dated September 2, 2020). Additional drill results assays are expected to be available in May.

Figure 2. Allied Syenite Cross Section Looking Northeast



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6839/82761_c76fea7dd46e9987_003full.jpg

Subvertical Faulting - Possible control on gold mineralization

Recently interpreted structural data collected from drill holes MG20-47, MG21-55, and MG21-56 by DGI Geoscience Inc. using both OTV (Optical Televiewer) and ATV (Acoustic Televiewer) surveying technology has identified a northeast-trending, southeast dipping subvertical brittle fault zone cross cutting the Allied Syenite. The "Independence" Fault (see Figures 1 and 2) is interpreted to be intersected in drill holes MG20-47 (90m to 95m) and MG21-56 (34m to 40m) and is characterized by a halo of strong pervasive hydrothermal chlorite alteration and fracturing surrounding chlorite rich fault breccias typically 3m to 7m in true width. The Independence Fault intersects a broad approximately 200m wide second order northwest striking deformation zone or splay off the Catharine Fault Zone called the "Allied Deformation Zone" within the Allied Syenite.

The intersection of these two deformation zones and their proximity to higher grade gold intercepts may reflect a process of secondary gold enrichment of pre-existing shallow dipping quartz veins at the Miller Gold Property. The abundant cross fracturing along the line of intersection possibly created a zone of enhanced permeability with subsequent introduction of gold, bismuth and tellurium bearing magmatic hydrothermal fluids along a geothermal gradient extending to depth. These newly defined structures could potentially be important controls on gold mineralization on the Property.

Quality Control

All drill core has been logged with samples assayed for gold by AGAT Laboratories in Mississauga, Ontario. Metallic screening will be performed on 16 samples from holes MG21-55 and MG21-56 associated with core intervals hosting coarse visible gold or gold tellurides. Assay results are pending for all drill holes completed to date.

Northstar has implemented a quality control program for its Miller Gold Property to ensure best practice in the sampling and analysis of the drill core, which includes the insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified standards into the sample stream. NQ sized drill core is saw cut with half of the drill core sampled at intervals based on geological criteria including lithology, visual mineralization, and alteration. The remaining half of the core is stored on-site at Earlton, Ontario.

Drill core samples are submitted to AGAT Laboratories Timmins, Ontario facility for sample preparation and forwarding to AGAT Laboratories Mississauga Ontario for analyses. Gold analyses are obtained via industry standard fire assay with atomic absorption finish using 50 g aliquots. For samples returning greater than 10 g/t gold follow-up fire assay analysis with a gravimetric finish is completed. Based on initial fire assay gold indications as well as visual indication of mineralization and alteration, intervals are selected for re-assay by the screen metallic fire assay method. Samples are also analysed for 48 trace and major elements by ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion. AGAT Laboratories are ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited (Lab No. 665) for the preparation and analyses performed on the Miller Gold samples.

Qualified Persons

The sampling and QA/QC program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Ronacher Mackenzie Geoscience. A secure chain of custody is maintained in storing and transporting of all samples. Trevor Boyd, PhD, P.Geo., a 'Qualified Person' (Q.P.) as defined under Canadian National Instrument NI 43-101, has prepared and reviewed technical aspects of this news release.

About NorthStar Gold Corp.

Northstar's flagship property is the 100% owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa SMC gold mine. The Kirkland District is being explored by numerous junior gold companies and subject to recent consolidation efforts by major companies active in the District. Northstar spent $2 million in exploration at Miller in 2020, resulting in the expansion / discovery of four new high-grade vein structures (Vein 1, 2, 3 and 4) and the near-surface bulk-tonnage Allied Gold Zone. Northstar recently completed an over-subscribed $2.7 million financing and completed a 1,990 metre Phase IIA follow up diamond drill program at Miller on April 27th, 2021. The Company is currently awaiting assay results in preparation for a follow-up Phase IIB drill program scheduled to commence in late June, 2021.

Northstar has 3 additional 100%-owned exploration projects in northern Ontario, including the recently acquired 1,200 ha Rosegrove Property situated 0.5 km from the Miller Gold Property, the 4,500 hectare Bryce Property, an intrusive-gold / PME VMS project located along the projected east extension of the Ridout Break, and the recently expanded Temagami-Milestone Cu-Ni-Co Property located in Strathcona Township. Northstar is advancing all 3 properties to the NI 43-101 Technical Report stage to maximize geological understanding, increase investor awareness and optimize monetization opportunities.

