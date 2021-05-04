Delta Completes Drilling at Its Delta-1 Gold Property, Thunder Bay, Ontario

KINGSTON, May 4, 2021 - Delta Resources Ltd. ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSXV:DLTA)(OTC PINK:DTARF)(FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce that it has completed its drilling program at the Delta-1 Gold Property, 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. A total of 1,376 metres were completed in eight drill holes during this program. Drilling was aimed at an area north of Deltas' original 2019 drilling, and was designed to test a one-kilometre long area interpreted to be the source of the gold dispersion trail from till samples which returned up to 457 gold grains in a 10kg sample (see press release dated March 11, 2021 and August 12, 2020). A map of the drill hole locations is shown below.

Drill holes D1-21-07, 09, 10, 11 and 13 all intersected an intense zone of alteration consisting of silica flooding, ankerite, calcite, chlorite and fuschite, all associated with disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite, along with several generations of quartz-calcite-ankerite-pyrite veinlets, stockworks and breccias. The alteration zone was intersected over a strike length of 400 metres and to a depth of up to 130 metres and varies in width from seven to forty-six metres. This intense alteration zone was not intersected during the 2019 drill program and appears to occur down-dip from the 2019 gold intercepts of drill holes D1-19-05 (0.73 g/t Au over 22m) and D1-19-03 (0.64 g/t over 27.5m). It is unclear at this point if this alteration and veinlet zone is the source of the high gold-in-till anomaly, however it seems like reasonable geological assumption at this stage.

All assays are pending and are expected in four to six weeks.

André Tessier, President and CEO commented as follows: "Although we weren't able to drill all the drill holes we had planned to due to high water levels, we're really happy with the outcome of this program so far. The intensity and extent of the alteration is very impressive and unexpected. Now we anxiously await the assay results."

Two till surveys, carried out during the summer and fall of 2020, defined a gold grain dispersion trail of one kilometre in the east-west direction and at least one kilometre in the north-south direction, that remains open towards the south. The gold dispersion trail appears to end abruptly at the Shebandowan Shear Zone; believed to be the bedrock source of the gold grains. Within the dispersion trail, 12 of 13 till samples returned between 41 and 457 gold grains (on a normalized 10kg fraction-size sample). With pristine grains accounting for 78% to 99% of the total gold grains. The pristine character of the gold grains indicates that there has been very little transport and hence these samples are interpreted to be proximal to a bedrock source for the gold.

The Delta-1 property is located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt and covers a 17km strike extent of the Shebandowan Structural Zone which also hosts the low-grade - high-tonnage Moss Lake gold deposit (Wesdome; WDO:TSX), 50 km to the west.

Till Sampling and Analytical Protocol

Till Sample Sites were selected based on availability of material and ease of access. Sample acquisition was facilitated by Excavator acquiring the most effective till horizon at or near bedrock interface (down-ice basal lodgement horizon of the oldest till deposit). Sample size varied between 11.6 and 22.5 kg. Samples were collected in new plastic pails, sealed, and shipped for analysis.

Till samples were analyzed by IOS Services Geoscientifiques of Chicoutimi, Quebec using the fully automated scanning electron microscope counting protocol Advanced Recovery Technology for Gold (ARTGold), an exclusive technology for the recovery of gold grains in till. ARTPhot procedure includes sieving (<1mm), concentration with fluidized bed, manual sorting for gold grain >50 microns, automated optical sorting for 20-50 micron and SEM validation of the grains.

All gold grains were extracted from the till samples, confirmed with a chemical analysis of each grain, their sizes were measured, and each grain was classified by image analysis as "pristine", "modified" or "reshaped" to estimate the distance the gold grains were transported from their original bedrock source with pristine grains being the closest from the bedrock source.

QA/QC of the gold grain analysis is performed on 10% of the samples by reanalyzing fluidized rejects of the samples.

Qualified Person

Andre C. Tessier, P.Eng and P.Geo. President and CEO of Delta Resources Ltd. is a Qualified Persons as defined by NI-43-101 and is responsible for the technical information presented in this press release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1, 45 km 2 located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where an extremely high gold-in-till anomaly and kilometre-scale gold-bearing alteration halo point to a never-tested regional structure.

located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where an extremely high gold-in-till anomaly and kilometre-scale gold-bearing alteration halo point to a never-tested regional structure. DELTA-2 GOLD and DELTA-2 VMS, 170 km2 in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec, with a potential for hydrothermal-gold and gold-rich VMS deposits.

Delta has 35M shares outstanding has a fully funded exploration for 2021 and in addition, is set to receive $1 M in scaled payments, starting August 1st 2021, through the sale of its Bellechasse-Timmins gold project in SE Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Delta Resources Ltd..

Andre C. Tessier

President, CEO and Director

www.deltaresources.ca

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

For Further Information:

Delta Resources Ltd.

Frank Candido, Chairman, VP Corporate Communications

Tel : 514-969-5530

fcandido@deltaresources.ca

or

Andre Tessier, CEO and President

Tel: 613-328-1581

atessier@deltaresources.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the samples may be proximal to a rich bedrock source for the gold; the possibility of the same source for gold mineralization; and the initiation of a property-scale till survey in September. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any particular event.

SOURCE: Delta Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/644254/Delta-Completes-Drilling-at-Its-Delta-1-Gold-Property-Thunder-Bay-Ontario