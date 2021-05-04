SouthGobi to Announce First Quarter Results of 2021 on May 14, 2021

VANCOUVER, May 04, 2021 - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors will approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the first quarter of 2021 on Friday, May 14, 2021. These results will be released on Friday, May 14, 2021.
About SouthGobi SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.
