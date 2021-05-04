Menü Artikel
Kingfisher Metals Corp. Virtually Opens the Market

17:00 Uhr  |  CNW
TORONTO, May 4, 2021 - Dustin Perry, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Kingfisher Metals Corp. ("Kingfisher" or "the Company") (TSXV: KFR), and his team joined Monica Hamm, Client Success Specialist, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Kingfisher is a well funded, technically strong, BC focused exploration company. Kingfisher owns 3 district-scale projects (100%) with exposure to gold and copper. Kingfisher is rapidly advancing their gold and copper projects including a 5000m drill program at the Goldrange Project. Goldrange is a 367 km2 orogenic gold project in southern BC and is host to one of the most significant undrilled gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies in Western North America. Kingfisher has a highly motivated technical team with decades of exploration experience in British Columbia and a tight capital structure with supportive institutions and built in marketing.

Date: Tuesday May 4, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast

Contact

MEDIA CONTACT:
David Loretto, President, Founder, Director
Kingfisher Metals Corp.
david@kingfishermetals.com

Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QRYX
CA49571M1077
www.kingfishermetals.com
