Klondike Silver Appoints Ian Berzins as Director

May 4, 2021 - Klondike Silver Corp. (TSXV:KS) (OTC:KLSVF) ("Klondike Silver" or the "Company") hereby announces the appointment of Ian Berzins as an independent Director of the Company. He replaces Glen Macdonald who has resigned to focus on other projects.

Mr. Berzins is seasoned mining executive with over 35 years of experience in engineering, operations, maintenance, human resources, senior management and mine finance. He holds a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering from Queen's University and is a registered professional engineer in the province of British Columbia. He completed the ICD Director's Education Program at Haskayne School of Business and gained his ICD.D certification from the Institute of Corporate Directors. He has led a number of management teams in Canada at operations including Thompson Creek Metals' Mount Milligan copper and gold mine in northern BC and San Gold Corporation's Rice Lake gold mine in Manitoba. He has significant experience working with First Nations and has raised money in capital markets. He is currently President, CEO and Director of Braveheart Resources Inc.

Ian Berzins commented: "I am excited to join Klondike Silver at this time as an independent Director. Klondike Silver has assembled an impressive land package in the heart of the Slocan Mining Camp having consolidated many of the past-producing silver, zinc and lead operations. I look forward to working with management and the Board in unlocking the value of the assets."

Tom Kennedy, President and CEO commented: "Firstly I want to thank Glen Macdonald for his many years of service to the Company and we wish him the best in his future endeavors. We are delighted to welcome Ian Berzins to our Board given his significant practical experience in the mining industry in operations, engineering, project development and First Nations engagement. Klondike Silver's top priority remains the restarting of our Slocan Mine operations. Ian's experience will further strengthen the depth and diversity of our Board."

About Klondike Silver Corp.

Klondike's Silvana mine silver-zinc-lead project is located in southeastern British Columbia, 138 kilometres north of the Trail, B.C., smelter. The company is exploring the western extension of the Silvana Mine, along the Main Lode. The Main Lode is a nine-kilometre vein structure that is the most prolific mineralized structure in the Slocan Mining Camp. There are 13 historical mines that are situated along this vein structure that have produced 886,000 kilograms of silver, 95 million kilograms of zinc and 117 million kilograms of lead, so far. Klondike Silver's 116-square kilometre claim block encompasses 68 past producing mines as well as 8 of the 13 mines along the Main Lode. These 68 mines have produced a combined 1,258,000 kilograms of silver, 72 million kilograms of zinc and 158 million kilograms of lead so far.

Additional information can be found on the Company website: www.klondikesilver.com





--------------------------------------------------------------------

|On Behalf of the |Contact Information |

|Board of | |

|Directors | |

|------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Klondike Silver Corp. |Corporate Inquiries:

|

| |

|

| |

|

|------------------------------------------------------------------|

|"Thomas Kennedy" |Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928

|

|------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Thomas Kennedy, B.Comm., J.D.|Email:dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com|

|------------------------------------------------------------------|

|CEO, Director | |

| | |

--------------------------------------------------------------------



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.