EURO Ressources holding of the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders of May 19, 2021 in the framework of the Covid-19 pandemic

HOLDING OF THE ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF MAY 19, 2021 IN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

PARIS, France, May 4, 2021: in connection with the convening notice on the date hereof of the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders of EURO Ressources S.A. (? EURO ? or the ? Company ?) (Paris: EUR) which will be held on May 19, 2021, the Company wishes to detail the specific conditions of the holding of the general meeting taking into account the health emergency due to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

By decision of April 8, 2021, the Board of Directors, in accordance with the ordinance n?2020-321 of March 25, 2020 and the Decree n?2020-418 of April 10, 2020, delegated to Mr Tidiane Barry, Directeur G?n?ral of the Company, the power (i) to decide that, in consideration of the measures preventing the holding of a general meeting of the shareholders with physical attendance, the annual ordinary general meeting convened by the Board of Directors of February 18, 2021 and which will be held on May 19, 2021 could be held without the attendance, physically or by telephone or video conference, of the shareholders and of the other persons having the right to attend to such meeting and (ii) to take any and all necessary or relevant steps and actions in connection with the convening and the holding of such general meeting.

This being stated, and pursuant to the above delegation, the Directeur G?n?ral took on April 14, 2021 the following decisions in respect of the modalities of holding of the general meeting of the shareholders of the Company of May 19, 2021 :

In consideration of the administrative measures in force limiting or prohibiting the movements or the collective gatherings for health reasons, the Directeur G?n?ral has decided that the general meeting of the shareholders convened by the Board of Directors on February 18, 2021 to be held on May 19, 2021 shall be held without the attendance, physically or by telephone or video conference, of the shareholders and of the other persons having the right to attend to such meeting.

This decision has been taken based on the following legal and factual considerations :

- In accordance with II of the article 3 of the Decree n?2020-1310 of October 29, 2020: the gatherings, meetings or activities on the public domain or in a location opened to the public with the simultaneous presence of more than six persons are prohibited.

The general meeting of shareholders of the Company could only be held in a location opened to the public and the holding of a general meeting of shareholders does not fall into the exceptions to the above prohibition.

In addition, in accordance with article 4 of the above Decree : Any movement of person outside its residence is forbidden between 6:00 am and 7:00 pm and the participation to a general meeting of shareholders does not fall into the exceptions to this limitation.

- The Company is not in capacity to put in place the reliable technical means allowing the effective attendance of the members to the meeting by way of telephone or video conference.

Indeed, the use of this mean of attendance would require the verification remotely on the date of the general meeting the identity of each attendant to determine whether the concerned attendant is an actual shareholder of the Company having the right to vote.

About EURO

EURO is a French company whose main assets are a royalty on the Rosebel gold mine production in Suriname (the "Rosebel royalty"), a royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions, and marketable securities. The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD"), and is operated by IAMGOLD. The royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions is a net smelter returns production royalty on future production of the Paul Isnard concessions and an area of interest surrounding the concessions in French Guiana, owned under a joint venture agreement between Orea Mining Corp. and Nord Gold SE.

EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding. On April 30, 2021, IAMGOLD France S.A.S. ("IAMGOLD France"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned approximately 89.71% of all issued outstanding shares of EURO. As at April 30, 2021, IAMGOLD France held 56,058,191 shares representing 112,116,382 voting rights or circa 94.25% of the voting rights of EURO.

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information : Some statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. person absent registration, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

