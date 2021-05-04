Mirasol Resources Announces Change to AGM Format Due to Ongoing COVID-19 Restrictions

VANCOUVER, May 04, 2021 - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the "Company" or "Mirasol") will hold its annual and special general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 2:00 pm (Vancouver time). In light of the recent Order of the Provincial Health Officer titled Gatherings and Events, the AGM will be conducted without the presence of shareholders. Shareholders are invited and encouraged to vote by proxy, and to listen and participate in (but not vote at) the AGM in real time by Microsoft Teams meeting format. The Company will not be preparing revised or supplemental proxy materials for the AGM.



A copy of the materials for the meeting are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at https://mirasolresources.com/investors/agm-materials/. A copy of this news release will be posted on SEDAR.

For further information, contact:

Tim Heenan, President

or

Jonathan Rosset, VP Corporate Development

Tel: +1 (604) 602-9989

Email: contact@mirasolresources.com

Website: www.mirasolresources.com

Forward Looking Statements: The information in this news release contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry and to policies linked to pandemics, social and environmental related matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future exploration programs, operation plans, geological interpretations, mineral tenure issues and mineral recovery processes. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Mirasol disclaims any obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.