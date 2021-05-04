Stans Energy Announces Corporate Update

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 - Stans Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Stans") (TSXV:HRE)(OTC PINK:HREEF) announces that Olga Stevens, Chief Financial Officer, will be resigning on May 5, 2021. The Company thanks Ms. Stevens for her significant contribution and leadership over the past five years, including her efforts during the legal disputes and litigation process.

Mr. Boris Aryev will carry on as Interim CFO until a new CFO is hired.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. is a resource development company focused on advancing rare and specialty metals properties and processing technologies. Previously, the Company acquired, among other things, the right to mine the past producing rare earth mine, Kutessay II, in the Kyrgyz Republic. Due to the expropriation actions taken by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Company proceeded with the international arbitration litigation to protect the Company's rights and in August 2019 won the Arbitration including damages for over US$24,000,000 plus interest. The rights to collect damages were assigned to the Litigation Funders to repay for the funding provided under Litigation Funding Agreements.

Contact Details

Rodney Irwin

Stans Energy Corp.

Interim President & CEO

rodney@stansenergy.com

647-426-1865

Boris Aryev

Stan Energy Corp

Chief Operating Officer

boris@stansenergy.com

647-426-1865

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This document includes forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, use of proceeds from the Offering, the completion of the Offering, the continued advancement of the company's general business development, research development and the company's development of mineral exploration projects. When used in this press release, the words "will", "shall", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intent", "may", "project", "plan", "should" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Although Stans Energy Corp. believes that their expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include the potential that fluctuations in the marketplace for the sale of minerals, the inability to implement corporate strategies, the ability to obtain financing and other risks disclosed in our filings made with Canadian Securities Regulators.

SOURCE: Stans Energy Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/644562/Stans-Energy-Announces-Corporate-Update