VANCOUVER, May 4, 2021 - ECC Ventures 2 Corp. ("ECC2" or the "Company") (TSXV:ETWO.P) announces that further to its press release dated April 21, 2021 it has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to implement certain changes as allowed by the Exchange's Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies, which became effective as at January 1, 2021 (the "New CPC Policy").

Pursuant to the New CPC Policy, the Company obtained approval by written consent of a majority of its disinterested shareholders, excluding the votes of shares held by those parties who own Seed Shares and their Associates and Affiliates (as such terms are defined in the policies of the Exchange), to remove the requirement and consequences of obtaining majority shareholder approval to list on NEX and the cancelling of certain Seed Shares held by Non-Arm's Length Parties to the Company, as a result of the Company failing to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months after the date of listing of the common shares of the Company on the Exchange. The Company will now implement these changes.

For more information, please contact Scott Ackerman, the CEO, CFO and a director of the Company, at 778-331-8505 or email: sackerman@emprisecapital.com.

Suite 1600, 609 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V7Y 1C3

Telephone: 1-778-331-8505

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ECC Ventures 2 Corp.

Scott Ackerman

Director

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/644579/ECC2-Ventures-Announces-Transition-to-New-CPC-Policy