Pretivm Records First Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results; On-track for Annual Guidance, Continues to Deliver High Free Cash Flow

VANCOUVER, May 04, 2021 - Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) ("Pretivm" or the "Company") announces operating and financial results for the first quarter 2021 (see "Key Operating Metrics" and "Key Financial Metrics" tables below).



All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise noted. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, available on the Company's website and on SEDAR and EDGAR.

"The first quarter of 2021 proved to be very challenging, but operations continued throughout the COVID-19 outbreak that occurred at Brucejack in February. This was only possible because of the tremendous dedication of our team, the support of our contractors and the contributions of our healthcare provider Iridia Medical, our First Nation community partners and BC Northern Health," said Jacques Perron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pretivm. "Despite this challenge, we delivered yet another profitable quarter with $142.4 million in revenue and generated $51.0 million in free cash flow which allowed us to significantly reduce our debt with a discretionary payment of $38.0 million subsequent to the quarter end. We remain on track to achieve our annual guidance and the team is fully committed to executing on our plans for the remainder of 2021."

"Our resource expansion drill program is only in the initial stages and has already intercepted high-grade mineralization immediately adjacent to existing underground infrastructure. Follow-up drilling is currently underway targeting the potential expansion of the Valley of the Kings deposit to the north and at depth. We experienced some delays with the program as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak in February, but we have adjusted our plans to increase the pace for the remainder of the year to achieve our objectives. Drilling results are expected to be released throughout the remainder of the year and we continue to be very excited by the geological potential at Brucejack."

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Our primary commitment remains the health and safety of our employees, contractors and neighbouring communities in northwest British Columbia ("BC"). We worked 692,213 hours with 1 lost-time injury during the first quarter 2021.

Operations maintained through the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") outbreak. Mining, milling and other development and exploration activities continued at reduced rates throughout the outbreak declared from February 10 to March 21, 2021. Additional protocols and procedures have been implemented to protect the health and safety of our workforce and local communities, including site-wide testing and the launch of a vaccination program.

Production was consistent with 85,795 ounces of gold produced in the first quarter 2021, compared to 82,888 ounces in the first quarter 2020. The increase in production was due to higher mill head grade of 8.2 grams per tonne gold slightly offset by lower throughput.

Increased revenues of $142.4 million from the sale of 81,707 ounces of gold. Revenue in the first quarter 2021 represents a 12.5% increase over the first quarter 2020 driven primarily by a 12.4% increase in the average realized price ( 1 ) of gold to $1,804 per ounce and higher gold sales.

of gold to $1,804 per ounce and higher gold sales. Another profitable quarter with $0.14 net earnings per share and $0.14 adjusted earnings per share ( 1 ,2 ) . Net earnings were $26.6 million and adjusted earnings (1,2) were $25.4 million for the quarter, a substantial increase compared to the first quarter 2020, primarily due to higher revenues and lower deferred income taxes, partially offset by higher cost of sales. We revised our definition of adjusted earnings ( 2 ) in the first quarter of 2021 and as a result, adjusted earnings per share has been reduced by $0.08 per share in the quarter when compared to our prior definition.

. Net earnings were $26.6 million and adjusted earnings were $25.4 million for the quarter, a substantial increase compared to the first quarter 2020, primarily due to higher revenues and lower deferred income taxes, partially offset by higher cost of sales. We revised our definition of adjusted earnings in the first quarter of 2021 and as a result, adjusted earnings per share has been reduced by $0.08 per share in the quarter when compared to our prior definition. Increased revenues drove EBITDA ( 1) of $68.1 million and free cash flow (1) generation of $51.0 million. EBITDA in the first quarter 2021 increased 21.0% compared to the first quarter 2020. Free cash flow in the first quarter 2021 was 21.9% higher than the first quarter 2020.

of $68.1 million and free cash flow generation of $51.0 million. EBITDA in the first quarter 2021 increased 21.0% compared to the first quarter 2020. Free cash flow in the first quarter 2021 was 21.9% higher than the first quarter 2020. AISC (1) of $1,005 per ounce of gold sold below annual guidance. AISC in the first quarter 2021 was consistent with AISC of $996 per ounce of gold sold in the first quarter 2020. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, we incurred reduced levels of sustaining capital expenditures relative to expectations, which lowered AISC for the quarter below our guidance range.

of $1,005 per ounce of gold sold below annual guidance. AISC in the first quarter 2021 was consistent with AISC of $996 per ounce of gold sold in the first quarter 2020. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, we incurred reduced levels of sustaining capital expenditures relative to expectations, which lowered AISC for the quarter below our guidance range. We remain on track to achieve our 2021 operational and financial guidance, including production guidance between 325,000 and 365,000 ounces at an AISC between $1,060 and $1,190 per ounce of gold sold. Due to the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak on operational activities, combined with performance issues with several stopes during and following the outbreak, we currently expect gold production and grade in the second quarter of the year to be below our guidance range on an annualized basis.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $208.9 million as at March 31, 2021 from $174.8 million as at December 31, 2020. As at March 31, 2021, we have available liquidity of $369.3 million including cash and cash equivalents and the undrawn revolving portion of our senior secured loan facility (the "Loan Facility"). Subsequent to the quarter end, we voluntarily repaid the remaining amount of $38.0 million on the revolving portion of our Loan Facility.

Underground drilling confirms potential for Mineral Resource expansion at Brucejack. Initial drill results intercepted high-grade gold mineralization and demonstrate the potential to extend the Valley of the Kings deposit directly to the north and at depth adjacent to existing infrastructure. Follow-up drill programs are currently under way and results are expected in the third quarter 2021.

_______________

1 Refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section at the end of this news release.

2 Refer to the revised definition of adjusted earnings in the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section.

First Quarter 2021 Operations Overview

Key Operating Metrics

3 months ended Mar. 31, 2021 2020 Ore milled (t) 341,057 345,139 Mill throughput (tpd) 3,790 3,793 Head grade (g/t gold) 8.2 7.8 Gold recovery (%) 96.8 96.4 Gold produced (oz) 85,795 82,888 Abbreviations: t (tonnes), tpd (tonnes per day), g/t (gram per tonne) and oz (ounces).

We established COVID-19 management plans and implemented enhanced protocols and preventative measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at the onset of the pandemic in 2020.



On February 10, 2021, a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Brucejack Mine by the BC Northern Health Medical Health Officer. To protect the health and safety of our workforce and local communities, we quickly implemented our COVID-19 confirmed case management plan which included enhanced outbreak protocols, restrictions on travel to and from the Brucejack Mine while site wide testing was conducted and an assessment by BC Northern Health could be completed.

On March 21, 2021, BC Northern Health declared an end to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Brucejack Mine. Throughout the outbreak, mine and mill production continued at reduced rates due, in part, to our preparedness for such an event.

We continue to follow our COVID-19 management plans as well as directives of federal, provincial and regional authorities. We also continue to enhance our commitment to preventative measures for our workforce and local communities, and under the guidance of the local health authority, a program to administer COVID-19 vaccinations was initiated at the Brucejack Mine.

Any future impacts of COVID-19 remain uncertain, and the COVID-19 pandemic and any future emergence and spread of similar pathogens or another outbreak at the Brucejack Mine could have a material adverse impact on our business, operations and operating results, projects (including without limitation, capital projects and associated costs and schedules), financial condition, liquidity and market for our securities.

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, a total of 341,057 tonnes of ore, equivalent to a throughput rate of 3,790 tonnes per day, were processed. This was a 1.2% decrease from the comparable period in 2020, in which a total of 345,139 tonnes of ore, equivalent to a throughput rate of 3,793 tonnes per day, were processed. The decrease in ore milled was due to operating at reduced throughput rates during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The mill feed grade averaged 8.2 grams per tonne gold for the first quarter 2021 compared to 7.8 grams per tonne gold in comparable period in 2020. Mill feed grade was higher due to planned mine sequencing and higher grade stopes mined in the period.

Gold recovery for the first quarter 2021 was 96.8% compared to 96.4% in the comparable period in 2020. Gold recovery improved slightly with higher head grade.

We continued our lateral development, achieving approximately 1,040 meters per month (2020 - 928 meters per month) for a total of 3,119 meters completed during the first quarter 2021 (first quarter 2020 - 2,784 meters). Despite achieving our targeted rate of 1,000 meters per month, the performance of lateral development was lower than anticipated due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Diamond drilling activity continued to progress during the first quarter 2021 with up to six diamond drills on site conducting infill and resource expansion drilling. Infill diamond drilling targeted Mineral Reserves proximal to mine infrastructure to build stope inventory and provide flexibility for near term mining. A total of 39,386 meters of diamond drilling was completed for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The rate of diamond drilling performance was reduced during the COVID-19 outbreak.

We expect to continue to focus on advancing underground development to expand mine access at depth and to the west. The increased development should provide sufficient access to build the stope inventory required to allow mining operations to optimize gold production and additional platforms for resource expansion drilling. As of March 31, 2021, we had 276,000 drilled tonnes of stope inventory, an increase of 23.7% from 223,000 tonnes at December 31, 2020.

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Brucejack Mine produced 85,795 ounces of gold and 117,905 ounces of silver. For the comparable period in 2020, we produced 82,888 ounces of gold and 123,926 ounces of silver. The increase in production was due to higher head grade of 8.2 grams per tonne gold slightly offset by lower throughput.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Overview

Key Financial Metrics

3 months ended Mar. 31, In thousands of USD, except for per ounce data 2021 2020 (1) Gold sold (oz) 81,707 80,460 Average realized price ($/oz)2 1,804 1,605 Revenue ($) 142,428 126,560 Cost of sales ($) 93,796 84,141 EBITDA ($)2 68,060 56,260 Net earnings ($) 26,595 8,770 Net earnings ($/share) 0.14 0.05 Adjusted earnings ($)2,3 25,351 15,223 Adjusted earnings ($/share)2,3 0.14 0.08 Production cost ($/milled tonne) 198 179 Total cash cost ($/oz)2 830 787 AISC ($/oz)2 1,005 996 Abbreviations: t (tonnes), tpd (tonnes per day), g/t (gram per tonne) and oz (ounces).

Amounts included in the table above for the three months ended March 31, 2020 have been restated to account for the voluntary change in accounting policy related to exploration and evaluation ("E&E") expenditures. Refer to the "Change in Accounting Policy" section at the end of this news release. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section at the end of this news release. In addition to the voluntary change in accounting policy related to exploration and evaluation expenditures, adjusted earnings has been restated to reflect management's new definition as described in the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section.



For the three months ended March 31, 2021, we sold 81,707 ounces of gold, a 1.5% increase from 80,460 ounces of gold sold in the comparable period in 2020. The average realized gold price was $1,804 per ounce of gold, a 12.4% increase from the average realized gold price in the comparable period in 2020. The gold price rose over the course of 2020 amid economic uncertainty that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic starting in March 2020. Although the gold price declined during the first quarter of 2021 it remained higher than in the comparative period of 2020. The average London Bullion Market Association AM and PM market price over the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $1,796 (2020 - $1,583) per ounce of gold.

Revenue of $142.4 million for the first quarter 2021 increased by 12.5% from the first quarter 2020. The increase in revenue was primarily the result of higher average realized gold prices on higher ounces sold.

Total cash costs for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $830 per ounce of gold sold compared to $787 per ounce of gold sold in the comparable period in 2020. Total cash costs increased due to higher production costs primarily due to COVID-19 safety and testing protocols and the strengthening Canadian dollar.

AISC for the three months ended March 31, 2021 totaled $1,005 per ounce of gold sold compared to $996 per ounce of gold sold in the comparable period in 2020. AISC increased for the same reasons as total cash costs offset by lower treatment and refinery charges and corporate administrative costs. Sustaining capital expenditures, a component of AISC for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $5.8 million, slightly lower than $6.0 million in the comparable period of 2020.

The movement in the Canadian dollar to United States dollar foreign exchange rate during the first quarter of 2021 impacted total cash costs and AISC by approximately $65 per ounce of gold sold in the period.

Costs associated with COVID-19 safety protocols and the COVID-19 outbreak impacted total cash costs and AISC by approximately $32 per ounce of gold sold in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to nil in the comparable period of 2020 as we did not incur costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic until April 2020.

Net earnings and comprehensive earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $26.6 million compared to $8.8 million for the comparable period in 2020. The increase in net earnings was primarily attributed to higher gold prices realized on higher ounces sold, a decrease in interest and finance expense on the Loan Facility, a decrease in deferred income tax expense partially offset by an increase in production costs.

EBITDA of $68.1 million in the first quarter 2021 increased by 21.0% from $56.3 million in the comparable period primarily due to increased revenues partially offset by higher production costs.

Adjusted earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $25.4 million compared to $15.2 million for the comparable period in 2020. Adjusted earnings was impacted by the same reasons as net earnings as well as fluctuations in foreign exchanges rates during the period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash Flow

3 months ended Mar. 31, In thousands of USD 2021 2020(1) Cash flow information Cash generated by operating activities ($) 61,263 51,284 Cash used in financing activities ($) (17,604 ) (22,941 ) Cash used in investing activities ($) (10,294 ) (9,481 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents ($) 852 (1,470 ) Change in cash & cash equivalents ($) 34,181 17,392 Free cash flow ($)2 50,969 41,803

Amounts included in the table above for the three months ended March 31, 2020 have been restated to account for the voluntary change in accounting policy related to E&E expenditures. Refer to the "Change in Accounting Policy" section at the end of this news release. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section at the end of this news release.

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, we incurred $5.8 million on sustaining capital expenditures compared to $6.0 million in the comparable period in 2020. Sustaining capital expenditures during the period included underground resource drilling. In the comparable period in 2020, sustaining capital expenditures included the purchase of two reverse circulation drills, initial construction costs for the new bulk gravity lab and capitalized development costs.

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, we incurred $9.7 million on expansion capital expenditures. Significant expansion capital expenditures during the period included initial construction costs for the new permanent camps at Brucejack, the new assay lab and integrated core shack.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $51.0 million compared to $41.8 million for the comparable period in 2020.

Our cash and cash equivalents as at March 31, 2021 totaled $208.9 million, increasing by $34.2 million from $174.8 million as at December 31, 2020. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to free cash flow of $51.0 million less cash used in financing activities of $17.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

At March 31, 2021, the undrawn portion of the Loan Facility was $160.3 million. Subsequent to the quarter end, we voluntarily repaid the entire remaining amount of $38.0 million on the revolving portion of our Loan Facility.

Qualified Persons

Patrick Godin, P.Eng., Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Pretium Resources Inc. is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release, other than in respect of the resource expansion underground drill program.

Stephanie Wafforn, P.Geo., Pretivm's Resource Manager is the QP, as defined by NI 43-101, responsible for the 2020 resource expansion underground drill program and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release related thereto.

Change in Accounting Policy - exploration and evaluation ("E&E") expenditures

We adopted a voluntary change in our accounting policy for E&E expenditures, effective January 1, 2021 applying the change fully retrospectively. As a result, balances of comparative periods have been restated. Under the new policy, we recognize these expenditures as E&E costs in the statement of earnings in the period incurred until management concludes the technical feasibility and commercial viability of a mineral deposit has been established. Costs that represent the acquisition of rights to explore a mineral deposit continue to be capitalized. Prior to January 1, 2021, our policy was to capitalize E&E expenditures as E&E assets. Refer to Note 2B of the Company's Financial Statements for further details related to accounting policy change.

Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures

The Company has included certain non-IFRS measures in this new release. Refer to the Company's MD&A for an explanation, discussion and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures. The Company believes that these measures, in addition to measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), provide readers with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company and to compare it to information reported by other companies. The non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

New definition of adjusted earnings and adjusted basic earnings per share

We use adjusted earnings and adjusted basic earnings per share to measure our underlying operating and financial performance.

Effective January 1, 2021, we changed the definition of adjusted earnings to better reflect what we consider our underlying operations of the business. All prior periods have been restated to reflect the new definition of adjusted earnings.

Adjusted earnings is defined as net earnings adjusted to exclude specific items that are significant, but not reflective of our underlying operations, including: foreign exchange (gain) loss; (gain) loss on financial instruments at fair value; the impact of foreign exchange on Canadian denominated tax attributes, (gain) loss on financial instruments at fair value and non-recurring loss on sale of exploration and evaluation assets and associated tax impacts. Adjusted basic earnings per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares outstanding under the basic method of earnings per share as determined under IFRS.

In prior periods, adjusted earnings was defined as net earnings adjusted to exclude the following: accretion on convertible notes, amortization of Loan Facility transaction costs, deferred income tax expense, (gain) loss on financial instruments at fair value and non-recurring loss on sale of exploration and evaluation asset.

As a result of our revised definition adjusted earnings per share has been reduced by $0.08 per share in the first quarter of 2021 and $0.07 per share in the comparable period when compared to the prior definition.

Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation to Prior Definition

(in thousands of USD except for per share data) New definition

Q1 2021 Prior definition

Q1 2021 Net earnings 26,595 26,595 Adjusted for: Foreign exchange (gain) loss (298 ) - Foreign exchange (gain) loss on CAD denominated tax attributes (946 ) (946 ) Amortization of Loan Facility transaction costs - 1,373 Accretion of convertible note - 379 Deferred income tax expense (not already adjusted) - 13,563 Adjusted earnings 25,351 40,914 Adjusted earnings per share 0.14 0.22

