Engineer Gold Mines Ltd - Resignation of Director

Vancouver, May 4, 2021 - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:EAU) announces Glen C. Macdonald has resigned as Director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Macdonald for his contributions during his time as Director and wishes him well in all future endeavors.

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold is focused on the exploration and development of the 100%-owned, 14,020 ha Engineer Gold Mine Property, centered on the Historic high-grade Engineer Gold Mine situated 32 km southwest of Atlin, B.C. Previous work has identified numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold exploration targets including Wann River to the southwest and Happy Sullivan to the northeast of the Engineer Gold Mine.

For additional information please visit the company website at www.engineergoldmines.com





---------------------------------------------------------------

| | |

|On Behalf of the |Contact Information |

|Board of Directors | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.|Corporate Inquiries: |

| |

|

| |

|

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|"Andrew H. Rees" |Andrew H. Rees:604-505-3739

|

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|Mr. Andrew H. Rees |Email:andrewhr@engineergoldmines.com|

|-------------------------------------------------------------|

|President&Director | |

---------------------------------------------------------------



Cautionary Note

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.