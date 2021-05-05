Menü Artikel
Roxgold to Release First Quarter Financial Results on May 11, 2021 & Reschedules AGM to Follow Special Meeting for Proposed Transaction with Fortuna

01:10 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Roxgold Inc. ("Roxgold" or the "Company") (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) announces that the Company will release its financial statements and MD&A for the first quarter 2021 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 after the North American markets close.

In addition, Roxgold has scheduled a special meeting of shareholders to approve the proposed business combination transaction with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. on Monday, June 28, 2021. Roxgold is also rescheduling its annual meeting of shareholders to take place promptly following the special meeting on June 28, 2021. The record date for both the annual and special meetings will be Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

About Roxgold

Roxgold is a Canadian-based gold mining company with assets located in West Africa. The Company owns and operates the high-grade Yaramoko Gold Mine located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso and is advancing the development and exploration of the Séguéla Gold Project located in Côte d'Ivoire. Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTCQX.



Contact

Graeme Jennings, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
416-203-6401
gjennings@roxgold.com


Mineninfo

Roxgold Inc.

Roxgold Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1CWW3
CA7798992029
www.roxgold.com
Minenprofile
