Blende Silver Corp - Resignation of Director

Vancouver, May 4, 2021 - Blende Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:BAG) announces Glen C. Macdonald has resigned as Director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Macdonald for his contributions during his time as Director and wishes him well in all future endeavors.

