Bluestone Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be Held Via Teleconference

VANCOUVER, May 5, 2021 - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") announces that due to the evolving concerns associated with the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, Bluestone has organized a conference call (details below) whereby shareholders and interested stakeholders can join its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), scheduled on May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Vancouver time. In order to mitigate risks to the health and safety of the community, shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders, Bluestone will not hold the Meeting in person.

Bluestone urges shareholders to vote their proxies in advance of the Meeting since voting will not take place as part of the conference call.

The deadline to vote your proxy in advance of the Meeting will be Monday, May 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

Shareholders (registered and non-registered) are reminded that there are a number of voting methods available to them in advance of the meeting which are outlined in the "Voting Instructions" section of Bluestone's management proxy circular which was mailed to shareholders on April 22, 2021. All Meeting materials and voting instructions may also be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and on the Company's website: https://bluestoneresources.ca/investors/agm/.

Conference Call Details

Shareholders may use the following information to listen to the Annual Meeting via conference call. Callers will be asked for their name upon dialing into the conference call and to identify whether they are a shareholder.

Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-833-728-7677

Access Code: 807 681 264#

About Bluestone Resources

The Cerro Blanco Gold Project is an advanced stage near surface development project. A PEA on the project highlighted an asset capable of producing over 300 koz/yr with an average annual production of 231 koz/yr at all-in sustaining costs of ~$642/oz (as defined per World Gold Council guidelines, less corporate general and administration costs) over an initial 11-year mine life. The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "BBSRF" on the OTCQB.

On Behalf of Bluestone Resources Inc.

"Jack Lundin"

Jack Lundin | President, CEO & Director

