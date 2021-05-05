American Eagle Gold Hires Nevada Mining Veteran Mark Bradley as Vice President of Exploration

TORONTO, May 5, 2021 - American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has hired Mark Bradley as the VP of Exploration for American Eagle. Mark was Barrick Gold's Cortez Project team leader during the discovery and definition of Barrick Gold's multi-million-ounce Goldrush deposit. Cortez and Goldrush are located just some five km to the northwest and north respectively of the Golden Trend project. For this discovery, he was a co-recipient of the prestigious Thayer Lindsley Award for International Mineral Discovery from the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada. During the Goldrush discovery program, he guided and managed the Cortez exploration team of 20+ geologists and over two hundred contracting personnel.

Introduction Interview with Mark Bradley

Mr. Bradley, P.Geo holds a B.Sc. in Geology, a M.Sc. in Economic Geology and has over 35 years of experience in the mining exploration and development business.

"We are pleased to welcome Mark to the American Eagle Gold team. Mark is a talented geologist and expert in Carlin-style deposits, such as Golden Trend, and we are very please to have him on our team." says Anthony Moreau, CEO of American Eagle Gold Corp.

Mark is currently developing the exploration plan, with drilling planned for Q3 2021. More information will be released in the upcoming weeks pertinent to the work plan, permitting and budget.

About American Eagle Gold Corp.:

American Eagle Gold is focused on exploring its flagship property, Golden Trend. The property is located on the Cortez Trend, next door to Barrick Gold and Newmont Mining's Gold Rush and Cortez Mine, which host significant gold resources [and reserves]. The Company plans to drill and advance its relatively unexplored property and continue to focus on acquiring and advancing gold projects in the area.

For information and updates on American Eagle Gold, please visit: www.americaneaglegold.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the listing of the Company's Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange and the anticipated timing thereof, the planned work program on the Golden Trend project and the timing of the program milestones. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. American Eagle Gold Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to American Eagle Gold Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by American Eagle Gold Corp. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under American Eagle Gold Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.

