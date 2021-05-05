Northern Superior and Cree First Nation of Waswanipi Sign Mineral Exploration Agreement, Lac Surprise Property, West-Central Quebec

SUDBURY, May 5, 2021 - Northern Superior Resources Inc. (TSXV:SUP) ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") and the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi ("CFNW") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a Mineral Exploration Agreement ("MEA") to facilitate the exploration of Northern Superior's 100% owned Lac Surprise gold exploration property. This MEA puts in place a framework for the CFNW and Northern Superior to work together before, during and after the Company's exploration activities within the CFNW traditional territory.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO of Northern Superior states: "We are very pleased for the opportunity to formally establish a working relationship with CFNW. Having both the support and involvement of the Community with our exploration program at Lac Surprise is key to the success of unlocking the mineral potential of the property". The progress of exploration activities for the Lac Surprise Property will be shared in real time with CFNW. I would like to thank Chief Happyjack as well as the council for their support in this process."

Deputy Chief Ronnie Ottereyes, Cree First Nation of Waswanipi states: "The protection and mitigation of sites of special wildlife interests is essential to the sustainability of our Cree way of life lived by active land users. The MEA will facilitate the consultation with active land users and sharing of traditional knowledge before, during and after the exploration activities are completed on the Lac Surprise property. Thanks to Mr. Morris' knowledge of Eeyou-Istchee, a working relationship was already growing with our Mining department making the tailoring and signing of the Lac Surprise MEA a formality. Meegwetch."

About Lac Surprise

Northern Superior has made a significant gold discovery on its 100% owned Lac Surprise property. Building off the success of the 2019 core drill program that led to the discovery of the Épervier Gold Zone, the Company launched a core drill program in 2020 that led to the discovery of the Falcon Gold Zone highlighted by two discovery holes: LCS20-13 (1.02 g/t gold and 3.92 g/t silver or 1.07 g/t AuEq over 35.5m with a high-grade interval of 7.70 g/t gold and 38.96 g/t silver or 8.22 g/t AuEq over 2.6m); and LCS19-005 (ext.) (1.44 g/t gold and 1.08 g/t silver or 1.55g/t AuEq over 44.9m, including 3.60 g/t gold and 1.92 g/t silver or 3.82g/t AuEq over 15m). The assays and associated geology strongly suggests that the Falcon Gold Zone is the extension of Nelligan gold deposit.*

Northern Superior recently announced that it has expanded the previously announced 10,000 meter ("m") core drill program on the Lac Surprise property (see Northern Superior press release, March 15, 2021) to a minimum of 13,000m, and will consist of two stages. Stage 1, expanded to 8,000m, is designed to better define and expand the newly discovered Falcon Gold Zone, believed to be the western extension of the neighboring IAMGold/Vanstar's Nelligan gold deposit located approximately 2.4 kilometers ("km") to the east with an inferred resource* of 3.2 million ounces at 1.02 g/t gold ("Au"). Stage 2, consisting of approximately 5,000m, is designed to test three early-stage gold targets west of Target 1: Target 3; the Fox Gold showing and the Confluence Area (see Northern Superior press release, April 19, 2021).

* Reference for IAMGOLD/Vanstar's Nelligan 3.2MM Inferred Gold Resource: "Carrier, Alain (M.Sc., P.Geo); Nadeau-Benoit, Vincent (P.Geo); Fauvre, Stéphane (PhD., P.Geo). October 22, 2019. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Resource Estimate for the Nelligan Project, Québec, Canada."

Qualified Person

Michel Leblanc P.Geo., is a qualified person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. As the QP for the Lac Surprise property, Mr. Leblanc has reviewed, and approved information disclosed in this press release.

More information on the Lac Surprise project can be found on the Company's website (www.nsuperior.com)

About Northern Superior

Northern Superior is a junior exploration company exploring for gold in the Superior Province of the Canadian Shield. The Company is currently focused on exploring its Lac Surprise property in Québec and its TPK property in Ontario. Northern Superior also has a number of other 100% owned properties in Ontario and Québec.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP.

For more information, please contact:

Thomas F. Morris,

President and CEO

Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Tel: (705) 525 ?0992

Joshua Blacksmith

Mining Coordinator

Cree First Nation of Waswanipi

Tel: (819) 753-2587

www.nsuperior.com

Forward Looking Statement:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

