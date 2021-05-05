ROUYN-NORANDA, May 05, 2021 - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF): ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant high-grade gold intercepts from the ongoing 130,000 m exploration drill program at its 100% owned O'Brien gold project located along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break (see location map 1 and location map 2), halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada.



Key highlights

Notable intercepts from expansion drilling at depth along high-grade trend #2, OB-21-185: 14.94 g/t Au over 1.60 m, including 36.80 g/t over 0.60 m OB-21-187: 8.87 g/t over 5.00 m, including 14.15 g/t over 2.00 m OB-21-191 5.09 g/t Au over 6.10 m including 11.75 g/t over 1.00 m OB-21-193: 18.87 g/t Au over 2.10 m including 43.80 g/t over 0.90 m OB-21-201: 11.13 g/t Au over 10.70 m including 13.90 g/t over 8.20 m Visible gold was observed in OB-21-187, OB-21-191 and OB-21-201

Drill results thus far have traced high-grade gold mineralization down to 800 m vertical depth in this sector where the majority of currently defined resources are within a vertical depth of 400 m from surface.

Results continue to demonstrate continuity of mineralization below 400 m, within an area measuring approximately 400 m vertically and up to a minimum of 120 m laterally.

Several relatively broad high grade intercepts from holes OB-21-187, OB-21-191, OB-21-201, OB-20-124 (8.35 g/t Au over 6.00 m), OB-20-180 (18.42 g/t over 5.00 m), OB-20-156 (11.32 g/t Au over 11.80 m) and OB-20-156W2 (5.77 g/t over 7.10 m) suggest potential for wider mineralized zones (well in excess of average widths of approx. 2.90 m in the current resource), between 400 - 700 m vertical depth, where multiple veins are interpreted to intersect each other.

130,000 m drill program (commenced Aug 2019) underway at O'Brien. 79,776 m completed thus far with results pending for 13,760 m

Cash balance of approx. $12.5 M



Highlight drill results

Hole Zone From (m) To (m) Core Length

(m) Au (g/t) -

Uncut Comments OB-20-183 Trend #2 425.10 427.10 2.00 5.29 North Mafic Volcanic Including 425.10 426.10 1.00 10.55 OB-21-185 Trend #2 763.40 765.00 1.60 14.94 South Porphyry Including 763.40 764.00 0.60 36.80 OB-21-187 Trend #2 704.70 709.70 5.00 8.87 South Mafic Volcanic*VG Including 705.70 707.70 2.00 14.15 OB-21-191 Trend #2 744.90 751.00 6.10 5.09 South Mafic Volcanic Including 746.00 747.00 1.00 11.75 AND 764.00 766.60 2.60 5.43 South Porphyry*VG Including 764.80 765.70 0.90 10.60 OB-21-193 Trend #2 573.40 575.50 2.10 18.87 South Mafic Volcanic*VG Including 573.40 574.30 0.90 43.80 OB-21-201 Trend #2 502.30 513.00 10.70 11.13 South Mafic Volcanic*VG Including 502.30 510.50 8.20 13.90 Which Includes 505.00 508.00 3.00 19.20

VG denotes the presence of visible gold Core length or down hole width. True widths are estimated at 70% to 80% of down hole width. To the extent possible, primary intercepts reflect minimum mining width (1.5 m true width) consistent with assumptions used in the 2019 resource estimate. Assay grades shown uncapped. A capping factor of 60 g/t Au was used in the 2019 resource estimate Table includes only intercepts that meet 5 g/t Au cut-off and minimum mining width constraints used in the 2019 MRE. For a full listing of drill results from current drilling program click here.

"Drill results continue to increase our confidence in the robust grade and scale potential at the O'Brien Project. Results thus far suggest the potential to double the depth extent of resources in each trend, while also expanding mineralization laterally to the east and west. We are particularly impressed by several broad intercepts along trend #2 that highlight the potential for wider mineralized zones created by the intersection of multiple mineralized veins, between 400 m and 700 m from surface. Observed mineralized widths in these areas appear to be meaningfully higher than the average 2.90 m in currently modeled resource areas, in turn significantly enhancing the high-grade nature of the deposit.

"While the majority of our work program has been focused within 1 km along strike to the east of the historic O'Brien Mine, we believe there is significantly more upside to be unlocked from a prospective land package that includes more than 5 km of strike length along the prolific Cadillac Break. We look forward to a steady stream of news flow as we step out systematically further along strike and deeper beyond the limits of drilling to date, including high-potential targets to the west of the old O'Brien Mine," commented Rahul Paul, President and Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Step-out drilling highlights resource growth potential up to 330 m below current resources in trend #2 (600 m east of the old O'Brien Mine)

OB-21-183 (5.29 g/t over 2.00 m), OB-21-185 (14.94 g/t over 1.60 m), OB-21-187 (8.87 g/t over 5.00 m), OB-21-191 (5.09 g/t over 6.10 m), OB-21-193 (18.87 g/t over 2.10 m) and OB-21-201 (13.90 g/t over 8.20 m) demonstrate continuity of high-grade mineralization at depth along high-grade trend #2.

Newly released intercepts and previously released intercepts from holes have now traced mineralization down to a vertical depth of 800 m, in this sector where the majority of defined resources are within 400 m from surface. These results also appear to align nicely with an historical intercept of 17.46 g/t over 1.00 m (KW-04-02W1) obtained further down-plunge at a depth of approximately 1,100 m (refer Figure 2 and 3).

Several relatively broader intercepts from holes OB-21-187, OB-21-191, OB-21-201, OB-20-124 (8.35 g/t Au over 6.00 m), OB-20-180 (18.42 g/t over 5.00 m), OB-20-156 (11.32 g/t Au over 11.80 m) and OB-20-156W2 (5.77 g/t over 7.10 m) suggest potential for wider mineralized zones (5 - 20 m wide) between 400 - 700 m vertical depth, likely highlighting the impact of cross-cutting high-grade mineralized veins.

Mineralization in trend #2 is currently open for expansion below 800 m as well as laterally to the east and west. Drilling is currently ongoing in this sector with additional results expected in the coming weeks.

Drilling at O'Brien continues to validate the litho-structural model while highlighting resource growth potential laterally and at depth

Drilling to date has continued to define and expand three high-grade mineralized trends, located approximately 300 m, 600 m and 900 m respectively to the east of the old O'Brien Mine. Mineralized trends identified bear similarities with structures previously mined at O'Brien down to a depth of 1,100 m (historical production of 587 koz grading 15.25 g/t).

Drilling so far has demonstrated continuity of mineralization well below the boundary of defined resources in all three trends, which remain open for expansion laterally and at depth. In trend #1, drilling has highlighted continuity of mineralization down to a vertical depth of 950 m, while current resources are mostly limited to a vertical depth of approximately 600 m. In trend #2, drilling has highlighted continuity of mineralization down to a vertical depth of over 800 m, while current resources are mostly within 400 m from surface. In trend #3, drilling has traced mineralization down to 500 m vertical depth from surface. Current resources are mostly confined to within a vertical depth of 240 m.

Almost all drilling conducted as part of the ongoing campaign has been within a strike length of approximately 1 km to the east of the old O'Brien mine, representing only a small portion of more than 5.2 km of prospective strike that Radisson controls along the Cadillac Break. Given current geological understanding, the ongoing validation of the litho structural model, the company estimates there is strong exploration for additional high-grade gold trends along the whole 5.2 km prospective land package on the prolific Larder-Lake Cadillac Break.

79,776 m of drilling completed to date with assays pending for approx. 13,760 m

This release represents approximately 5,260 m of drilling in 9 drill holes. Released results to date (since the commencement of drilling in August 2019) represent approximately 45% of the 130,000 m envisioned to be completed by the end of 2021. As of April 30, 2021, the company remains well funded with approximately $12.5 m in cash.

Reallocation of responsibilities related to exploration and technical services

As part of a reorganization of the team, Radisson is pleased to announce that Donald Trudel (previously Senior Project Geologist for O'Brien) has been promoted Exploration Manager for Radisson Mining, while Nicolas Guivarch has been promoted to Senior Geologist - Technical Services (previously Exploration Manager). As Exploration Manager for the Company, Mr. Trudel will be entrusted with oversight of day-to-day operational and administrative activities related to Exploration. In his capacity as Senior Geologist - Technical Services, Mr. Guivarch will be responsible for oversight of Technical Services activities for the Company including geological modeling and database management.

Mr. Trudel and Mr. Guivarch will continue to work closely with Ken Williamson who, in his capacity as Senior Advisor, Geology, will continue to play a broader supervisory role with the exploration group, overseeing both the Exploration and Technical Services functions.

Figure 1. Au Grade distribution: OB-21-183, OB-21-185, OB-21-187, OB-21-191, OB-21-193 and OB-21-201

Figure 2. O'Brien Gold Project: Resource Block Model @ 5.00 g/t cut-off; Longitudinal section looking North

Figure 3. O'Brien Gold Project: Cross section - Mineralized trend #2

Figure 4. Visible gold in OB-21-187, OB-21-191 and OB-21-201

QA/QC

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at ALS Laboratory Ltd, in Val-d'Or, Quebec. Samples yielding a grade higher than 5 g/t Au were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Samples containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials, blank samples and duplicates were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person

Kenneth Williamson, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Advisor, Geology and Nicolas Guivarch, M. Sc., P.Geo., Senior Geologist - Technical Services are the qualified persons pursuant to the requirements of NI 43-101, and have reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this press release.

