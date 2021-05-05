Vanstar Upgrades to OTCQX Market

MONTREAL, May 05, 2021 - Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. ("Vanstar", or the "Company") (TSX.V - VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF) (FRA: 1V8) is pleased announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX? Best Market. Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink? market and began trading today on the OTCQX under the symbol VMNGF.



JC St-Amour, President and CEO of Vanstar Mining commented, "Our US investor base is an important group of shareholders and I am pleased to have upgraded to the OTCQX Market to provide more transparency and increase our exposure to one of the largest markets globally. Vanstar has several highly prospective gold properties in Quebec including our flagship property the Nelligan project which we jointly own and are developing with IAMGOLD. The Nelligan project hosts a world class gold deposit, is located in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world and is being jointly explored and developed by a successful and experienced mining Company, IAMGOLD. This year promises to be an exciting year for Vanstar with exploration results expected from Nelligan and our other gold properties."

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Vanstar

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. is a gold exploration company with properties located in Northern Qu?bec at different stages of development. The Company owns a 25% interest in the Nelligan project (3.2 million inferred ounces Au, NI 43-101 October 2019) and 1% NSR. The Nelligan Project won the "Discovery of the Year" award at the 2019 Quebec Mineral Exploration Association Xplor Gala. Vanstar also owns 100% of the Felix property under development in the Chicobi Group (Abitibi mining camp, 65km East of Amex Perron property) and 100% of Amanda, a 7,677 ha property located on the Auclair formation with historic gold showings up to 12.1 g/t Au over 3 meters.

SOURCE :

JC St-Amour

President and CEO

+1 (647) 296-9871

jc@vanstarmining.com

www.vanstarmining.com



