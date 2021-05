Northern Lights Intersects Visible Gold in First Drill Hole at Secret Pass

VANCOUVER, May 5, 2021 - Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTC PINK:NLRCF) is pleased to announce visible gold ("VG") has been intersected in the first drill hole completed at the Fiery Squid prospect at the Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona.

Drilling of the first hole (FS-02) of the Phase 1 Drill Program, as announced began on April 15 (see announcement April 15, 2021) and was completed on April 23 at a depth of 100.3 metres.

At the 56.2 metre depth, the core is intersected by a joint approximately 4 mm wide. The joint face is oriented at approximately 60 degrees to the core and is hosted in rhyolite and contains a layer of magnesium oxide studded with numerous grains of visible gold. No assays or detailed drill logs have been completed at this time.



Figure 1: FS-02 Drill core (size HQ approximately 75 mm diameter) showing Visible Gold along joint plane (VG shown in red circled locations)



Figure 2: FS-02 Drill Core showing VG intersection at 56.2 metres hole depth

The core is being sampled in approximately 1 metre intervals. The samples will be shipped to Skyline Laboratories in Tuscon Arizona for analysis.

Detailed drill core logging and analysis are being completed. Drilling is continuing with the second hole at the Fiery Squid location (FS-01) with a planned depth of 150 metres. The drill rig will then move to the Tentacles location.



Figure 3: Secret Pass Project Drill Hole Locations

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gary Artmont (Fellow Member AUSIMM #312718), Head of Geology and qualified person to Northern Lights Resources, who is responsible for ensuring that the geologic information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp. is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights, in joint venture with Reyna Silver are earning 100% ownership.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

