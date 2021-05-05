OTC Markets Group Welcomes Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF), a gold exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "VMNGF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

JC St-Amour, President and CEO of Vanstar Mining commented, "Our US investor base is an important group of shareholders and I am pleased to have upgraded to the OTCQX Market to provide more transparency and increase our exposure to one of the largest markets globally. Vanstar has several highly prospective gold properties in Quebec including our flagship Nelligan project, which we jointly own with IAMGOLD Corp. The Nelligan project hosts a world class gold deposit, is located in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world and is being jointly explored and developed by a successful and experienced mining Company, IAMGOLD. This year promises to be an exciting year for Vanstar with exploration results from Nelligan and our other gold properties expected throughout the year."

About Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc.

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. is a gold exploration company with properties located in Northern Québec at different stages of development. The Company owns a 25% interest in the Nelligan project (3.2 million inferred ounces Au, NI 43-101 October 2019) and 1% NSR. The Nelligan Project won the "Discovery of the Year" award at the 2019 Quebec Mineral Exploration Association Xplor Gala. Vanstar also owns 100% of the Felix property under development in the Chicobi Group (Abitibi mining camp, 65km East of Amex Perron property) and 100% of Amanda, a 7,677 ha property located on the Auclair formation with historic gold showings up to 12.1 g/t Au over 3 meters.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

