Amerigo Reports Strong Net Income & Operating Cash Flow in Q1-2021

VANCOUVER, May 05, 2021 - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; ARREF:OTC) ("Amerigo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 ("Q1-2021").



Amerigo posted net income of $10.9 million, earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.06, EBITDA1 of $23.3 million and quarterly operating cash flow before changes in working capital of $20.0 million.

"We are pleased to report again strong operational and financial results at Amerigo Resources. At an average quarterly copper price of $4.08 per pound, the Company generated $20.0 million in operating cash flow, improving its ending cash position to $38.6 million while continuing to reduce debt. As of the date of this news release, the Company's cash position now exceeds total debt outstanding", said Aurora Davidson, Amerigo's President and CEO.

The information and data contained in this news release should be read in conjunction with Amerigo's interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, available at the Company's website at www.amerigoresources.com and at www.sedar.com.

31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 Q1-2021 Q1-2020 Revenue ($ millions) 48.9 15.6 Net income (loss) ($ millions) 10.9 (4.0) EPS (LPS) ($) 0.06 (0.02) EBITDA1 ($ millions) 23.3 (4.2) Operating cash flow before changes in working capital ($ millions) 20.0 (4.1) Cash and cash equivalents ($ millions) 38.6 14.1 Bank debt ($ millions) 41.5 46.5

Highlights and Significant Items

Q1-2021 net income was $10.9 million (Q1-2020: net loss of $4.0 million), due to higher production, higher metal prices and $5.0 million in positive fair value adjustments to Q4-2020 copper receivables.





Q1-2021 EPS was $0.06 (Q1-2020: loss per share ("LPS") of $0.02).





The Company generated quarterly operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital of $20.0 million (Q1-2020: negative operating cash flow $4.1 million). Q1-2021 net operating cash flow was $28.1 million (Q1-2020: negative net operating cash flow of $1.4 million).

Q1-2021 production from Amerigo's Minera Valle Central ("MVC") tailings processing facility in Chile was 15.5 million pounds of copper (Q1-2020: 12.1 million pounds) including 8.5 million pounds from Cauquenes (Q1-2020: 5.7 million pounds) and 7.0 million pounds from fresh tailings (Q1-2020: 5.1 million pounds). In Q1-2020, 1.2 million pounds of copper were produced from slag processing.





Molybdenum production during Q1-2021 was 0.4 million pounds (Q1-2020: 0.2 million pounds).





Q1-2021 cash cost 2 (a non-GAAP measure equal to the aggregate of smelting and refining charges, tolling/production costs net of inventory adjustments and administration costs, net of by-product credits, decreased 3% to $1.88 per pound ("/lb") (Q1-2020: $1.94/lb).





(a non-GAAP measure equal to the aggregate of smelting and refining charges, tolling/production costs net of inventory adjustments and administration costs, net of by-product credits, decreased 3% to $1.88 per pound ("/lb") (Q1-2020: $1.94/lb). In Q1-2021, MVC's average quarterly copper price was $4.08/lb, 74% higher than the Q1-2020 average quarterly copper price of $2.35/lb. MVC's average quarterly molybdenum price was $10.88/lb, 18% higher than the Q1-2020 average quarterly price of $9.20/lb.





Revenue during Q1-2021 was $48.9 million (Q1-2020: $15.6 million), including copper tolling revenue of $45.4 million (Q1-2020: $13.3 million) and molybdenum revenue of $3.5 million (Q1-2020: $1.7 million). In Q1-2020 slag processing revenue was $0.7 million.





Copper tolling revenue is calculated from MVC's gross value of copper produced during Q1-2021 of $58.1 million (Q1-2020: $27.2 million) and fair value adjustments to settlement receivables of $8.5 million (Q1-2020: (negative $5.3 million)), less notional items including DET royalties of $16.0 million (Q1-2020: $5.2 million), smelting and refining of $4.7 million (Q1-2020: $3.0 million) and transportation of $0.5 million (Q1-2020: $0.3 million). The Q1-2021 settlement adjustments included $5.0 million in settlement adjustments in respect of Q4-2020 production, which are final adjustments.





MVC's financial performance is very sensitive to changes in copper prices. MVC's Q1-2021 provisional copper price was $4.08/lb, and final prices for January, February, and March sales will be the average London Metal Exchange ("LME") prices for April, May, and June respectively. A 10% increase or decrease from the $4.08/lb provisional price used at March 31, 2021 would result in a $6.2 million change in revenue in Q2-2021 in respect of Q1-2021 production.





At March 31, 2021, the Company's cash balance was $38.6 million (December 31, 2020: $14.1 million) and the Company had working capital of $11.5 million (December 31, 2020: working capital deficiency of $6.1 million).





In Q1-2021, the Company received $3.9 million in proceeds from the sale of investments.





In Q1-2021, the Company made scheduled debt payments of $6.5 million (Q1-2020: $4.7 million) and paid $0.6 million for plant and equipment (Q1-2020: $0.5 million). MVC's debt balance with banks at March 31, 2021 was $41.5 million.





Summary Consolidated Statements of Financial Position March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 $ thousands $ thousands Cash and cash equivalents 38,643 14,085 Property plant and equipment 181,090 184,805 Other assets 29,751 38,685 Total assets 249,484 237,575 Total liabilities 128,664 126,893 Shareholders' equity 120,820 110,682 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 249,484 237,575 Summary Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Q1-2021 Q1-2020 $ thousands $ thousands Revenue 48,907 15,638 Tolling and production costs (30,029) (24,569) Other (expenses) gains (2,837) 4,036 Finance expense (856) (2,833) Income tax (expense) recovery (4,260) 3,699 Net income (loss) 10,925 (4,029) Other comprehensive income (699) (623) Comprehensive income (loss) 10,226 (4,652) Earnings (loss) per share - basic & diluted 0.06 (0.02) Summary Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Q1-2021 Q1-2020 $ thousands $ thousands Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 20,040 (4,132) Changes in non-cash working capital 8,096 2,754 Net cash from (used in) operating activities 28,136 (1,378) Net cash received from (used in) investing activities 3,289 (393) Net cash used in financing activities (6,892) (4,779) Net increase (decrease) in cash 24,533 (6,550) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash 25 (42) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 14,085 7,164 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 38,643 572

Investor Conference Call on May 6, 2021

Amerigo's quarterly investor conference call will take place on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11:00 am Pacific Daylight Time/2:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time.

To join the call, please dial 1-888-664-6392 (Toll-Free North America) and enter confirmation number 84376564 to participate in the Amerigo Resources conference call.

The analyst and investment community are welcome to ask questions to management. Media can attend on a listen-only basis.

About Amerigo and MVC

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporaci?n Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco"), the world's largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.

The information and data contained in this news release should be read in conjunction with Amerigo's Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) and MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020, available at the Company's website at www.amerigoresources.com and at www.sedar.com.

Alternative Performance Measures

Alternative performance measures are furnished to provide additional information. These non-GAAP performance measures are included in this news release because they provide key performance measures used by management to monitor performance, assess corporate performance, and to plan and assess the overall effectiveness and efficiency of Amerigo's operations. These performance measures do not have any standardized meaning within IFRS and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. These performance measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with IFRS.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "believe" and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, statements concerning:

forecasted production, reductions in operating costs and an increase in recoveries;

our strategies and objectives;

our estimates of the availability and quantity of tailings, and the quality of our mine plan estimates;

prices and price volatility for copper and other commodities and of materials we use in our operations;

the demand for and supply of copper and other commodities and materials that we produce, sell and use;

sensitivity of our financial results and share price to changes in commodity prices;

our projection of being in net cash positive territory by the end of Q2-2021;

our financial resources and our expected ability to meet our obligations for the next 12 months;

interest and other expenses;

domestic and foreign laws affecting our operations;

our tax position and the tax rates applicable to us;

our ability to comply with our loan covenants;

the production capacity of our operations, our planned production levels and future production;

potential impact of production and transportation disruptions;

hazards inherent in the mining industry causing personal injury or loss of life, severe damage to or destruction of property and equipment, pollution or environmental damage, claims by third parties and suspension of operations

estimates of asset retirement obligations and other costs related to environmental protection;

our future capital and production costs, including the costs and potential impact of complying with existing and proposed environmental laws and regulations in the operation and closure of our operations;

repudiation, nullification, modification or renegotiation of contracts;

our financial and operating objectives;

our environmental, health and safety initiatives;

the outcome of legal proceedings and other disputes in which we may be involved;

the outcome of negotiations concerning metal sales, treatment charges and royalties;

disruptions to the Company's information technology systems, including those related to cybersecurity;

our dividend policy; and

general business and economic conditions.



These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties beyond our ability to predict or control, including risks that may affect our operating or capital plans; risks generally encountered in the permitting and development of mineral projects such as unusual or unexpected geological formations, negotiations with government and other third parties, unanticipated metallurgical difficulties, delays associated with permits, approvals and permit appeals, ground control problems, adverse weather conditions, process upsets and equipment malfunctions; risks associated with labour disturbances and availability of skilled labour and management; risks related to the potential impact of global or national health concerns, including COVID-19, and the inability of employees to access sufficient healthcare; government or regulatory actions or inactions; fluctuations in the market prices of our principal commodities, which are cyclical and subject to substantial price fluctuations; risks created through competition for mining projects and properties; risks associated with lack of access to markets; risks associated with availability of and our ability to obtain both tailings from Codelco's Division El Teniente's current production and historic tailings from tailings deposits; risks with respect to the ability of the Company to draw down funds from bank facilities and lines of credit and the availability of and ability of the Company to obtain adequate funding on reasonable terms for expansions and acquisitions; mine plan estimates; risks posed by fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates, as well as general economic conditions; risks associated with environmental compliance and changes in environmental legislation and regulation; risks associated with our dependence on third parties for the provision of critical services; risks associated with non-performance by contractual counterparties; title risks; social and political risks associated with operations in foreign countries; risks of changes in laws affecting our operations or their interpretation, including foreign exchange controls; and risks associated with tax reassessments and legal proceedings. Notwithstanding the efforts of the Company and MVC, there can be no guarantee that the Company's or MVC's staff will not contract COVID-19 or that the Company's and MVC's measures to protect staff from COVID-19 will be effective. Many of these risks and uncertainties apply not only to the Company and its operations, but also to Codelco and its operations. Codelco's ongoing mining operations provide a significant portion of the materials the Company processes and its resulting metals production, therefore these risks and uncertainties may also affect their operations and in turn have a material effect on the Company.

Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such statements are based on several assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about;

general business and economic conditions;

interest rates;

changes in commodity and power prices;

acts of foreign governments and the outcome of legal proceedings;

the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of copper and other commodities and products used in our operations;

the ongoing supply of material for processing from Codelco's current mining operations;

the ability of the Company to profitably extract and process material from the Cauquenes tailings deposit;

the timing of the receipt of and retention of permits and other regulatory and governmental approvals;

our costs of production and our production and productivity levels, as well as those of our competitors;

changes in credit market conditions and conditions in financial markets generally;

our ability to procure equipment and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis;

the availability of qualified employees and contractors for our operations;

our ability to attract and retain skilled staff;

the satisfactory negotiation of collective agreements with unionized employees;

the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates and capital repatriation on our costs and results;

engineering and construction timetables and capital costs for our expansion projects;

costs of closure of various operations;

market competition;

the accuracy of our preliminary economic assessment (including with respect to size, grade and recoverability) and the geological, operational and price assumptions on which these are based;

tax benefits and tax rates;

the outcome of our copper concentrate sales and treatment and refining charge negotiations;

the resolution of environmental and other proceedings or disputes;

the future supply of reasonably priced power;

rainfall in the vicinity of MVC continuing to trend towards normal levels;

average recoveries for fresh tailings and Cauquenes tailings;

our ability to obtain, comply with and renew permits and licenses in a timely manner; and

our ongoing relations with our employees and entities with which we do business.



Future production levels and cost estimates assume there are no adverse mining or other events which significantly affect budgeted production levels. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control, the Company cannot assure that it will achieve or accomplish the expectations, beliefs or projections described in the forward-looking statements.

We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Other events or circumstances could cause our actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, our forward-looking statements. You should also carefully consider the matters discussed under Risk Factors in the Company`s Annual Information Form. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this news release and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of factors, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.

