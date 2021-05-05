LaSalle Outlines 2021 Exploration Plans

Vancouver, May 5, 2021 - LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV: LSX) ("LaSalle" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following overview of its 2021 exploration plan to aggressively explore all three of its high-grade gold and gold-copper properties Radisson, Blakelock and Egan located in Quebec and Ontario.

Commented Ian Campbell, President and CEO of LaSalle "We are really pleased to launch fully funded comprehensive exploration programs on all three of our high-grade gold properties which will drive an exciting year for our shareholders. The program will include our first ever drill program at Radisson in July".

Radisson Property

Winter geophysical survey identified several new high priority targets

Largest ever field program set to begin

First diamond drill program to commence mid-July

The Radisson Property, is located in the Eeyou Istchee - James Bay Territory in Québec. Field work is set to commence in early June and will begin with follow-up prospecting and mapping on the Goldhawk and Goldfang high grade gold discoveries as well as numerous new high-priority targets identified throughout the survey area in a recently completed 84 line-kilometre induced polarization survey.

The Goldhawk and Goldfang Zones were discovered by prospecting late in the 2020 field season. At Goldhawk, grab samples of quartz veins hosted in diorite ranged from 1.55 grams per tonne (g/t) gold to the higher grades of 36.71 g/t and 64.50 g/t gold while grab samples of biotite-altered diorite host with no quartz veins but with 1% to 4% fine-grained disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite returned high grade assays of 6.72 g/t and 9.30 g/t gold. Goldfang, located 2.5 km east of the Goldhawk Zone, returned anomalous to high-grade copper and gold from grab samples with values ranging from 1.01 g/t to 5.93 g/t gold and up to 48 g/t silver and 2.34% copper.

The summer program will also include geological mapping, prospecting and sampling on numerous other areas that have received little work to date, particularly on the eastern and southwestern portions of the property.

In mid-July, the Company will initiate its first drill program on Radisson, which will consist of a minimum of 3,000 metres testing 8-10 prioritized targets. All contracts related to the drilling program have been executed.

Blakelock Property

15 kilometres on Casa Berardi Break

LiDAR and high-resolution airborne magnetic survey set to begin

Land position increased

The 2021 field season will begin with LiDAR and detailed high resolution airborne magnetic surveys over the entire property. Contracts with geophysical contractors have been executed and this work is set to begin shortly and will be completed by mid to late May. These surveys will provide detailed structural information designed to directly assist in geological mapping and delineating possible gold structures under shallow overburden covering large portions of the Property. These surveys will be particularly useful in expediting exploration of the sediment package which traverses the central portion of the Property. This sequence of rocks is typical of those hosting the Casa Berardi gold deposit and is a prime exploration target for additional gold discoveries at Blakelock; significantly, these rock sequences have seen only very little exploration.

Diamond drill testing by previous operators on the Porphyry Creek Zone (PCZ) discovered a significant gold system characterized by the presence of multiple anomalous gold zones with some significant high-grade mineralized intervals returning: 10.9 g/t gold over 10.25 metres, including 210 g/t gold over 0.4 metres; 6.16 g/t gold over 4.55 metres; and 11.53 g/t gold over 6.0 metres, including 81.9 g/t gold over 0.7 metres. The PCZ has been identified over a 500-metre strike length and has been tested to generally shallow depths of 150 metres vertical depth, with the deepest hole testing to only 250-metres vertical depth on one section.

Blakelock is central to one of the world's most prolific gold-producing regions in the Abitibi greenstone belt, covering 15 kilometres of the Casa Berardi Break ("CBB"), 55 kilometres west of the multi-million ounce Casa Berardi mine operated by Hecla Mining Company.

Egan Property

Prospecting high grade gold targets underway

LiDAR and high-resolution airborne magnetic survey in May

Central to world class gold camps

Field work has been initiated on the Egan Property with a prospecting crew onsite, focussed on priority areas indicated by the winter compilation work.

A LiDAR and detailed airborne magnetics survey is set to be flown over the entire property. Contracts with geophysical contractors have been executed and this work is set to begin shortly and is expected to be completed by late June. These surveys will provide detailed structural information designed to directly assist in prioritizing areas to focus geological mapping, tracing gold bearing structures such as those hosting the high grade E1 and E2 gold occurrences and delineating possible additional structures under shallow overburden which covers portions of the property for the purpose of defining first drill targets.

In August, the Company will launch a full-scale exploration program including geological mapping, line-cutting, geophysics and surface trenching for the purpose of defining drill targets.

Field Work and COVID-19 Protocols

The health and safety of the staff at site, and the communities in which the Company operates, is of paramount importance to LaSalle. All employees and contractors work according to the most recent government protocols on COVID-19 restrictions, which define the measures and constraints to be adopted in order to limit the risks associated with COVID-19, ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved in the exploration programs.

