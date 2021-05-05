Rock Tech Upgraded to OTCQX Best Market

Vancouver, May 5, 2021 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSXV:RCK); (Frankfurt:RJIB); (OTC:RCKTF) is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

The Company begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "RCKTF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.



As a verified market with efficient access for U.S. investors, OTCQX helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving a fair valuation. The OTCQX is the highest market tier of OTC Markets Group and is reserved for established U.S. and international companies that meet high financial standards, provide timely news and disclosure to investors, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

"The rapidly growing global electric vehicle and energy storage markets have significantly increased US-based investor interest in the battery supply chain, especially with respect to the critical minerals underpinning these new technologies," said Dirk Harbecke, Rock Tech's chairman. "We aim to broaden our reach within the North American investing community as we achieve several exciting milestones in the coming months."

Rock Tech is in the process of securing Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility for its common shares. DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies across the United States and in 131 other countries. Trading through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and guaranteed settlement, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process of daily trades.

The Company's Shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RCK" and Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "RJIB".

Securities Law USA PLLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

