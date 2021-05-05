Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. Provides an Update of Exploration Activities and Permitting Progress at its Mohave Gold Project, Arizona

Vancouver, May 5, 2021 - Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. (TSXV: BMG) ("BMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at it Mohave Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona. BMG has recently completed a mechanical rock channel sampling program at the Project to confirm the widespread nature of gold mineralization outlined in the M3 Metals sampling program in 2020 which included 78.1 g/t Au over 1.5m (see M3 Metals press release dated May 5, 2020). The Company is also pleased to announce that all environmental baseline study reports have been submitted to the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") and the permitting for the Company's Exploration Plan of Operation ("EPO") is progressing.

Mechanical rock channel sampling focused on the northern half of the Project with the prospects Klondyke, Apex, Jim & Jerry and Scout tested to confirm the widespread gold values outlined by rock chip sampling completed by M3 Metals in 2020. Sampling was completed to produce more reliable data via channel sampling than the previous rock chip sampling and to expand on the sampling done in 2020. The channel sampling data in general provides a more reliable sample due to increased depth penetration into the rock and more consistent and systematic sampling than standard rock chip sampling with a rock hammer. Samples were generally oriented perpendicular to the strike of low-angle structures with quartz-calcite veining, stockwork veining and brecciation wherever terrain permitted. A portable mechanical rock saw with dual diamond blades was utilized for sampling via cutting two continuous parallel lines 2.5 cm apart and approx. 3 cm deep and then chiseling out the rock sample.

One hundred samples comprised of 90 rock samples, 7 blanks and 3 standards were submitted to American Assay Laboratories in Sparks, Nevada and assay results are expected in Q2. All data generated by the sampling program will be incorporated into the Mohave Project geological model to aid in drill hole targeting. A follow-up channel sampling program on several other prospects in the north as well as various prospects in the southern portion of the Project is planned for Q3, 2021.

Permitting Update

The Company is progressing with its Exploration Plan of Operation ("EPO") in preparation for a 5,000m drill programme. The remaining environmental baseline studies requested by the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") have been completed and were submitted to BLM for a completeness review at the end of the quarter. Regulations indicate that BLM has 30 days to complete its completeness review and recommend changes or allow progression to the Environmental Assessment report stage. The Company's EPO is comprehensive and includes extensive environmental baseline studies covering flora, fauna, cultural, viewshed analysis, noise analysis, hydrogeologic assessment as well as habitat evaluations. To negate the need for a revised EPO with each stage of exploration, the current document allows for up to 600 drillholes and associated infrastructure.

This news release has been reviewed by Peter J. MacLean, Ph.D., P. Geo, Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

