Trenching Programme Underway at the Kettle Valley Gold Project

VANCOUVER, May 05, 2021 - George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corp. ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS), reports that the trench sampling programme is well underway at the Company's Kettle Valley Gold project, located near Rock Creek, B.C. Excavation of trenches began April 28, with nine trenches dug to date, along with several test pits. Goldcliff has an option to earn a 100% interest in this newly recognized epithermal mineral occurrence.



The property is located on the west side of the Rock Creek graben, a major north-south regional structure. Local scale structures investigated to date appear to strike north-south, so trenches were excavated in an east-west direction, perpendicular to strike. The area of interest is in a recent clear cut on a hillside. Trenches commenced as high as possible and were excavated down the slope of the hill. Rock exposures on a cliff face above the cut-block show extensive alteration/silicification and are thought to be the source of much of the mineralized float.

The Kettle Valley Gold project is a newly recognized precious metals occurrence. There is no evidence of previous staking, prospect pits, trenches or drill pads. Already observed in just a few days of field work is quartz-carbonate veining and silicification in several rock units. Significant structural preparation and fracturing is also evident. Rock exposed to date display some of the characteristics of the abundant mineralized float material; quartz-carbonate veining, multiple episodes of veining and stockwork, adularia, and bladed calcite.

Trench excavation was completed on May 4. Bedrock mapping and sampling is on-going. Prospecting, mapping, and detailed rock sampling of the cliff areas above the trenches will soon be undertaken.

Wayne Murton, P. Eng, qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 supervised the preparation and verification of the technical information contained in this release.

