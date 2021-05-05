Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Harte Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

22:30 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, May 5, 2021 - Harte Gold Corp. ("Harte Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: HRT) (OTC: HRTFF) (Frankfurt: H4O) plans to release its first quarter 2021 operating and financial results after markets close on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 9:00 am EST to discuss the results.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date:
Friday, May 14, 2021, 9:00 am EST

Webcast access:
Via Harte Gold's website at www.hartegold.com (details on home page) or the following link:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1459877&tp_key=0247fa630d

Telephone access:

Toronto local and international:

647-427-7450

Toll-free (North America):

1-888-231-8191

Conference ID

9278235

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available until 11:59 pm EST on May 21, 2021. A link to a replay of the webcast will be provided on the Company's website, www.hartegold.com, and a replay of the call can be accessed using the following dial-in number:

Toll-free (North America)

1-855-859-2056

Encore ID

9278235

ABOUT HARTE GOLD CORP.

Harte Gold holds a 100% interest in the Sugar Zone mine located in White River, Canada. The Sugar Zone Mine entered commercial production in 2019. The Company has further potential through exploration at the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 79,335 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt. Harte Gold trades on the TSX under the symbol "HRT", on the OTC under the symbol "HRTFF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "H4O".

SOURCE Harte Gold Corp.



Contact
please visit www.hartegold.com or contact: Shawn Howarth, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Tel: 416-368-0999, E-mail: sh@hartegold.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0J3QP
CA4161901067
www.hartegold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap