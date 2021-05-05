Harte Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, May 5, 2021 - Harte Gold Corp. ("Harte Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: HRT) (OTC: HRTFF) (Frankfurt: H4O) plans to release its first quarter 2021 operating and financial results after markets close on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 9:00 am EST to discuss the results.
Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Friday, May 14, 2021, 9:00 am EST
Webcast access: Via Harte Gold's website at www.hartegold.com (details on home page) or the following link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1459877&tp_key=0247fa630d
Telephone access:
Toronto local and international:
647-427-7450
Toll-free (North America):
1-888-231-8191
Conference ID
9278235
A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available until 11:59 pm EST on May 21, 2021. A link to a replay of the webcast will be provided on the Company's website, www.hartegold.com, and a replay of the call can be accessed using the following dial-in number:
Toll-free (North America)
1-855-859-2056
Encore ID
9278235
ABOUT HARTE GOLD CORP.
Harte Gold holds a 100% interest in the Sugar Zone mine located in White River, Canada. The Sugar Zone Mine entered commercial production in 2019. The Company has further potential through exploration at the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 79,335 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt. Harte Gold trades on the TSX under the symbol "HRT", on the OTC under the symbol "HRTFF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "H4O".
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!