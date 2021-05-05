Harte Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, May 5, 2021 - Harte Gold Corp. ("Harte Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: HRT) (OTC: HRTFF) (Frankfurt: H4O) plans to release its first quarter 2021 operating and financial results after markets close on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 9:00 am EST to discuss the results.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date:

Friday, May 14, 2021, 9:00 am EST

Webcast access:

Via Harte Gold's website at www.hartegold.com (details on home page) or the following link:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1459877&tp_key=0247fa630d

Telephone access:

Toronto local and international: 647-427-7450 Toll-free (North America): 1-888-231-8191 Conference ID 9278235

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available until 11:59 pm EST on May 21, 2021. A link to a replay of the webcast will be provided on the Company's website, www.hartegold.com, and a replay of the call can be accessed using the following dial-in number:

Toll-free (North America) 1-855-859-2056 Encore ID 9278235

ABOUT HARTE GOLD CORP.

Harte Gold holds a 100% interest in the Sugar Zone mine located in White River, Canada. The Sugar Zone Mine entered commercial production in 2019. The Company has further potential through exploration at the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 79,335 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt. Harte Gold trades on the TSX under the symbol "HRT", on the OTC under the symbol "HRTFF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "H4O".

