Dundee Precious Metals Announces 2021 First Quarter Results

TORONTO, May 05, 2021 - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) ("DPM" or the "Company") today announced its operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights:

Solid metals production - Strong operating performance, including record quarterly production at Ada Tepe, contributed to gold production of 70,258 ounces. Copper production was 7.2 million pounds;

Smelter maintenance completed during the quarter - Throughput of 23,009 tonnes of complex concentrate reflects 45-day maintenance shutdown at Tsumeb completed at the end of March;

Chelopech and Ada Tepe deliver strong cost performance - Reported an all-in sustaining cost per ounce of gold ( 1) of $522. Cash cost per tonne of complex concentrate smelted ( 1) of $967 reflects the impact of the maintenance shutdown;

of $522. Cash cost per tonne of complex concentrate smelted of $967 reflects the impact of the maintenance shutdown; Chelopech Mineral Reserve Update - As previously announced, mine life at Chelopech was extended to 2029 with the successful addition of 3.9 million tonnes ("Mt") to Mineral Reserves, which more than offset 2020 production depletion of 2.2 Mt for a net addition of 1.7 Mt;

Strong free cash flow generation - Generated $47.6 million in cash flow from operating activities and $51.0 million of free cash flow ( 1) ;

; Earnings - Reported net earnings attributable to common shareholders from continuing operations of $20.7 million, reflecting the impact of the maintenance shutdown at Tsumeb. Reported adjusted net earnings ( 1) of $31.0 million or $0.17 per share;

of $31.0 million or $0.17 per share; Dividends - Declared a second quarter dividend of $0.03 per common share payable on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021;

Growing financial strength - Ended the quarter with $175.7 million in cash, an investment portfolio of $68.1 million and no debt; and

2021 guidance - Ada Tepe and Chelopech on track to meet previously issued 2021 guidance with complex concentrate smelted updated to reflect the extended shutdown, as previously announced.



"The first quarter was a solid start to the year as we continued to generate significant free cash flow, driven by record quarterly gold production at Ada Tepe and excellent all-in sustaining cost performance," said David Rae, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Based on this performance and our outlook for the balance of the year, our mining operations are on track to achieve their 2021 guidance. With the completion of the planned maintenance at Tsumeb during the quarter, we are also expecting stronger smelter performance."





Key Financial and Operational Highlights

$ millions, except where noted Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue(1) 138.0 147.8 Cost of sales(1) 85.6 86.9 Earnings before income taxes(1) 35.3 51.4 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders from continuing operations 20.7 45.7 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders 20.1 43.2 Basic earnings per share from continuing operations 0.11 0.25 Basic earnings per share 0.11 0.24 Adjusted EBITDA(1),(2) 66.2 80.6 Adjusted net earnings(1),(2) 31.0 48.6 Adjusted basic earnings per share(1),(2) 0.17 0.27 Cash provided from operating activities(1) 47.6 11.0 Free cash flow(1),(2) 51.0 50.4 Metals contained in concentrate produced: Gold (ounces) Chelopech 36,879 42,631 Ada Tepe 33,379 30,332 Total gold in concentrate produced 70,258 72,963 Copper ('000s pounds) 7,174 9,381 Silver (ounces) 46,919 56,459 Payable metals in concentrate sold:

Gold (ounces) Chelopech 35,534 38,765 Ada Tepe 33,033 29,489 Total payable gold in concentrate sold 68,567 68,254 Copper ('000s pounds) 7,279 9,520 Silver (ounces) 44,159 54,848 Cash cost per tonne of ore processed(2): Chelopech 41.64 36.28 Ada Tepe 43.28 40.06 All-in sustaining cost per ounce of gold(2) 522 593 Complex concentrate smelted at Tsumeb (tonnes) 23,009 65,010 Cash cost per tonne of complex concentrate smelted at Tsumeb(2) 967 357





(1) Information relates to continuing operations.

(2) Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted net earnings; adjusted basic earnings per share; free cash flow; cash cost per tonne of ore processed; all-in sustaining cost per ounce of gold; and cash cost per tonne of complex concentrate smelted at Tsumeb are not defined measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (the "MD&A") for more details, including reconciliations to IFRS measures.



First Quarter Operating Highlights

In the first quarter of 2021, the Company achieved a new record for quarterly gold production at Ada Tepe, while production from Chelopech was slightly lower than forecast due to lower copper grades as well as lower copper and gold recovery performance with certain ore blends. Chelopech and Ada Tepe remain on track to achieve their 2021 production guidance. The Company completed the planned Ausmelt furnace maintenance shutdown at Tsumeb and resumed full operations at the end of March. As previously announced, due to the 15-day extension of the Ausmelt maintenance, which also included additional furnace and converter maintenance activities, the Company has revised its 2021 production guidance for Tsumeb to a range of 200,000 tonnes to 220,000 tonnes from the previous range of 220,000 tonnes to 250,000 tonnes.

Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $20.1 million ($0.11 per share) in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $43.2 million ($0.24 per share) in the corresponding period in 2020.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2021 were $20.7 million ($0.11 per share) compared to $45.7 million ($0.25 per share) in the corresponding period in 2020.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders in the first quarter of 2021 and 2020 were impacted by unrealized losses on Sabina Gold and Silver Corp. ("Sabina") special warrants and a deferred income tax adjustment not related to current period earnings, both of which are not reflective of the Company's underlying operating performance and are excluded from adjusted net earnings from continuing operations.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2021 were $31.0 million ($0.17 per share) compared to $48.6 million ($0.27 per share) in the corresponding period in 2020. This decrease was due primarily to the planned Ausmelt furnace maintenance shutdown at Tsumeb, partially offset by higher realized gold and copper prices.

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations

Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the first quarter of 2021 was $66.2 million compared to $80.6 million in the corresponding period in 2020 due primarily to the planned Ausmelt furnace maintenance shutdown at Tsumeb, partially offset by higher realized gold and copper prices.

Production, Delivery and Cost Measures

In the first quarter of 2021, gold contained in concentrate produced decreased by 4% to 70,258 ounces due primarily to lower gold grades and recoveries at Chelopech, partially offset by higher gold grades at Ada Tepe, and copper production decreased by 24% to 7.2 million pounds due primarily to lower copper grades, in each case, relative to the corresponding period in 2020.

Payable gold in concentrate sold in the first quarter of 2021 of 68,567 ounces was comparable to the corresponding period in 2020. Payable copper in concentrate sold in the first quarter of 2021 of 7.3 million pounds was 24% lower than the corresponding period in 2020 consistent with the decrease in copper production as a result of lower copper grades.

Complex concentrate smelted at Tsumeb during the first quarter of 2021 of 23,009 tonnes was 65% lower than the corresponding period in 2020 due primarily to the planned Ausmelt furnace maintenance shutdown, which was completed during the first quarter of 2021. Originally planned for 30 days, the maintenance shutdown was extended to 45 days. This was primarily a result of COVID-19 related safety protocols, travel restrictions and the use of remote commissioning support, as well as an increase in the scope of the maintenance work around the Ausmelt lining replacement and additional converter maintenance.

Cost of sales in the first quarter of 2021 of $85.6 million was comparable to the corresponding period in 2020 due primarily to lower volumes of complex concentrate smelted at Tsumeb, which was offset by the impact of a stronger Euro relative to the U.S. dollar and higher cost per tonne gold-copper concentrate sold.

All-in sustaining cost per ounce of gold in the first quarter of 2021 of $522 was 12% lower than the corresponding period in 2020 due primarily to lower treatment charges for Chelopech as a result of increased deliveries to third party smelters and higher by-product credits, partially offset by the impact of a stronger Euro relative to the U.S. dollar, higher allocated general and administrative expenses and higher cash outlays for sustaining capital expenditures.

Cash cost per tonne of complex concentrate smelted at Tsumeb in the first quarter of 2021 of $967 was $610 higher than the corresponding period in 2020 reflecting the fixed cost nature of the facility and the impact of lower volumes of complex concentrate smelted resulting from the maintenance shutdown, which was completed during the first quarter of 2021.

A table comparing production, delivery and cash cost measures for the first quarter of 2021 against 2021 guidance can be found on page 7 of this news release.

Cash Provided from Operating Activities of Continuing Operations

Cash provided from operating activities in the first quarter of 2021 of $47.6 million was $36.6 million higher than the corresponding period in 2020 due primarily to a favourable period over period change related to working capital, the fulfillment of the prepaid forward gold sales agreement at Ada Tepe in December 2020 and higher realized gold and copper prices, partially offset by lower volumes of complex concentrate smelted as a result of the maintenance shutdown at Tsumeb.

During the first quarter of 2020, Ada Tepe delivered 13,110 ounces of gold pursuant to the prepaid forward gold sales arrangement which resulted in $17.9 million of deferred revenue recognized in revenue, with no corresponding impact on cash as these deliveries were in partial satisfaction of the $50.0 million of upfront proceeds received in 2016. In December 2020, the Company completed its final delivery of gold under this arrangement.

For a detailed discussion on the factors affecting cash provided from operating activities, refer to the "Liquidity and Capital Resources" section contained in the MD&A.

Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations

In the first quarter of 2021, free cash flow of $51.0 million was comparable to the corresponding period in 2020 due primarily to the fulfillment of the prepaid forward gold sales agreement at Ada Tepe in December 2020 and higher realized gold and copper prices, which were offset by lower volumes of complex concentrate smelted as a result of the maintenance shutdown at Tsumeb and higher cash outlays for sustaining capital expenditures.

Capital expenditures from Continuing Operations

Capital expenditures incurred during the first quarter of 2021 were $19.0 million compared to $9.6 million in the corresponding period in 2020.

Sustaining capital expenditures(1) incurred during the first quarter of 2021 were $17.4 million compared to $6.8 million in the corresponding period in 2020. This increase was due primarily to the planned maintenance shutdown at Tsumeb and accelerated grade control drilling at Ada Tepe. Growth capital expenditures(1) incurred during the first quarter of 2021 were $1.6 million compared to $2.8 million in the corresponding period in 2020.

Chelopech Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Update

As previously announced on March 30, 2021, 3.9 Mt were successfully added to Chelopech's Mineral Reserves, which more than offset 2020 production depletion of 2.2 Mt for a net addition of 1.7 Mt. Relative to the previous Mineral Reserve estimate, this represents an increase of 10% in tonnage and an increase in metal content of 5% for gold, 13% for silver and 3% for copper, extending the life of mine to 2029.

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, exclusive of Mineral Reserves, increased 22%, representing a 3.2 Mt net increase in tonnage and an increase in metal content of 12% for gold and 6% for copper, further adding to the potential to extend the mine life, if such Mineral Resources are converted to Mineral Reserves.

Timok gold project, Serbia

On February 23, 2021, DPM released the positive results of a pre-feasibility study ("PFS") on the Timok gold project and announced that it was proceeding with a feasibility study ("FS"). Based on the results of the PFS, the project is expected to produce approximately 547,000 gold ounces over an eight-year mine life, with an average annual gold production of 80,000 ounces for the first six years, at an all-in sustaining cost of $693 per ounce of gold (life of mine average). Initial capital is expected to be $211 million, with several initiatives to reduce the initial capital estimate and optimize overall economics to be evaluated as part of the FS. The PFS focused on the oxide and transitional portion of the project's Mineral Resource, with additional upside potential from the sulphides to be considered in parallel with the FS following further metallurgical test work. The FS is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

For additional details, including key assumptions, risks and parameters relating to the FS refer to the news release entitled "Dundee Precious Metals Announces Positive Pre-Feasibility Study and Encouraging New Exploration Results for the Timok Gold Project in Serbia" dated February 23, 2021 and the Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Timok Project, Pre-Feasibility Study, Zagubica, Serbia" effective March 30, 2021, which have been posted on the Company's website at www.dundeeprecious.com and have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Exploration

At Chelopech, target delineation drilling at the Wedge and West Shaft prospects was completed in the first quarter of 2021. In January 2021, a Geologic Discovery Certificate was issued by the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy. This certificate allows for one additional year of exploration for the assessment of, and application for, a Commercial Discovery. Plans for the second quarter of 2021 include a shift of drilling activities towards testing more conceptual targets within the surrounding Brevene exploration license (e.g. Kazana and Bridge) as well the start of significant drilling campaigns at Vozdol and Sharlo Dere.

Drilling activities continued at the Surnak, Synap and Kuklitsa prospects, in the Khan Krum mining concession around Ada Tepe, as part of sustained efforts to support an extension of the Ada Tepe mine life. At Surnak, drilling has been completed and re-modeling, followed by internal scoping, is planned in the second quarter of 2021. Additional drilling is also planned at Synap and Kuklitsa, as well as target generation and scout drilling commencing on other licenses.

At Timok, drilling continued at the Chocolate, Chocolate South, Frasen and Čoka Rakita targets located south-east of the Bigar Hill deposit and has generated encouraging results both extending shallow oxide resources and identifying high grade sulphide mineralization. During the second quarter of 2021, drilling will continue more aggressively to support the completion of critical target delineation, infill drilling and the application for the mining concession.

Financial Position and Liquidity

As at March 31, 2021, the Company had no debt and a cash position of $175.7 million, investments valued at $68.1 million primarily related to its 8.9% interest in Sabina, 23.5% interest in INV Metals Inc. and 8.5% interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd., as well as $150.0 million of available capital under its revolving credit facility.

Capital Allocation and Declaration of Dividend

As part of its strategy, the Company adheres to a disciplined capital allocation framework that is based on three fundamental considerations - balance sheet strength, reinvestment in the business, and the return of capital to shareholders.

On February 11, 2021, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 (2020 - $0.02) per common share payable on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2021 resulting in dividend distributions of $5.5 million (2020 - $3.6 million) recognized against its retained earnings in the condensed interim consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity for the three months ended March 31, 2021. As at March 31, 2021, the Company recognized a dividend payable of $5.5 million (December 31, 2020 - $5.4 million) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities in the condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company also paid $5.4 million (2020 - $nil) of dividends which was included in cash used in financing activities in the condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows.

On May 5, 2021, the Company declared a dividend of $0.03 per common share payable on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021.

The Company's dividend has been set at a level that is considered to be sustainable based on the Company's free cash flow outlook and is expected to allow the Company to build additional balance sheet strength to support further growth, a key element of DPM's strategy. The declaration, amount and timing of any future dividend are at the sole discretion of the Board of Directors and will be assessed based on the Company's capital allocation framework, having regard for the Company's financial position, overall market conditions, and its outlook for sustainable free cash flow, capital requirements, and other factors considered relevant by the Board of Directors.

2021 Guidance

With higher quarterly production expected over the balance of the year, DPM is on track to meet its previously issued guidance for 2021 for Ada Tepe and Chelopech, including expected gold production of 271,000 ounces to 317,000 ounces and 34 million pounds to 39 million pounds of copper. DPM's 2021 all-in sustaining cost per ounce of gold is expected to be at the lower end of its $625 to $695 guidance.

As previously announced on April 9, 2021, the Company revised its 2021 production guidance for Tsumeb to a range of 200,000 tonnes to 220,000 tonnes from the previous range of 220,000 tonnes to 250,000 tonnes, as a result of a 15-day extension of the Ausmelt furnace maintenance shutdown, which included additional furnace and converter maintenance activities. In 2021, cash cost per tonne of complex concentrate smelted is expected to range between $450 and $520 per tonne, unchanged from the previously issued guidance for 2021.

For additional information regarding the Company's detailed guidance for 2021, please refer to the "Three-Year Outlook" section of the MD&A.

COVID-19

To date, with the proactive measures taken by each of the Company's operations, the COVID-19 pandemic has had minimal impact on DPM's production. DPM is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and has put measures in place to safeguard the health of its workforce and support the continuity of its operations. Given the highly uncertain and evolving nature of this situation, the Company is not able to reliably estimate the likelihood, timing, duration, severity and scope of this pandemic and the potential impact it could have on the Company's future operating and financial results. As a result, the 2021 guidance is predicated on the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to be effectively managed with minimal impact on DPM's operations. For additional details on COVID-19, including the related risks faced by the Company, refer to the "Overview - Operational and Financial Highlights" and "Risk and Uncertainties" sections contained in the MD&A.

(1) Adjusted net earnings, adjusted basic earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, all-in sustaining cost per ounce of gold, cash cost per tonne of complex concentrate smelted at Tsumeb, free cash flow, and growth and sustaining capital expenditures are Non-GAAP measures and have no standardized meaning under IFRS. Presenting these measures from period to period helps management and investors evaluate earnings and cash flow trends more readily in comparison with results from prior periods. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the MD&A for further discussion of these items, including reconciliations to IFRS measures.

Selected Production, Delivery and Cost Performance Versus Guidance

Q1 2021 2021

Consolidated

Guidance

Chelopech Ada Tepe Tsumeb Consolidated Ore processed ('000s tonnes) 543.6 218.7 - 762.3 2,925 - 3,125 Metals contained in concentrate produced Gold ('000s ounces) 36.9 33.4 - 70.3 271 - 317 Copper (million pounds) 7.2 - - 7.2 34 - 39 Payable metals in concentrate sold Gold ('000s ounces) 35.5 33.0 - 68.5 243 - 285 Copper (million pounds) 7.3 - - 7.3 31 - 36 All-in sustaining cost per ounce 589 450 - 522 625 - 695 of gold(1),(3) Complex concentrate smelted

- - 23.0 23.0 200 - 220 ('000s tonnes)(2) Cash cost per tonne of complex - - 967 967 450 - 520 concentrate smelted(1)





(1) All-in sustaining cost per ounce of gold and cash cost per tonne of complex concentrate smelted are Non-GAAP measures and have no standardized meaning under IFRS. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the MD&A for reconciliations to IFRS measures.

(2) Previous guidance in respect of complex concentrate smelted was a range of 220,000 tonnes to 250,000 tonnes.

(3) Chelopech's all-in sustaining cost per ounce of gold is expected to range between $685 and $755. Ada Tepe's all-in sustaining cost per ounce of gold is expected to range between $560 and $630.



This news release and DPM's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2021 are posted on the Company's website at www.dundeeprecious.com and have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release, with respect to the Company's material mineral projects, has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") of the Canadian Securities Administrators and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, and has been reviewed and approved by Ross Overall, B.Sc. (Applied Geology), Corporate Mineral Resource Manager of DPM, who is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, and who is not independent of the Company.

First Quarter 2021 Results

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia and Serbia. The Company's purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and growth together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company's resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

