First Energy Metals Drills 1.35 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 2 Meters at Augustus Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, May 6, 2021 - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) (OTCQB: FEMFF) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of a drill hole at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole LC21-003 intersected a six-meter-wide zone with 0.62 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) at 45 metres (m) depth including a two metres wide intersection with 1.35% Li2O at 48 m depth. A second two-meter-wide pegmatite intersection assayed 0.63% Li2O at 73 m depth (see Table 1 for details).

Drill hole LC21-03 was drilled at location: 284956E, 5368263N (NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N), Azimuth 53.5 degrees, Dip 49.4 degrees with a total drilled depth of 147m. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

Gurminder Sangha, CEO of First Energy Metals stated that, "We are very pleased that drill results have started to arrive. After fieldwork mapping and sampling, this is the second step to verify historical exploration work. The Company is looking forward to receiving more drilling and channel sampling results to keep investors aware of the progress being made on the Property".

The drill program is based on the historical exploration data and the Company's surface trenching and sampling program which is currently underway. Several historical drill hole collars were also located on the Property which help in location and orientation of drill holes for the current drill program. The Drill program commenced on April 5th at the Property by Forage Hebert Inc. Drilling of Amos, Quebec who is contracted for the drill program. A B-20 drill rig is deployed for this work which has a capacity to drill up to 1,000-meter-deep hole. A core shack has been built near the Property for drill core logging, sample preparation and storage. To date a total of 13 drill holes with a cumulative core drilling of 1,770 m has been completed on the Property. The drill core is being logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates and blanks are being inserted at an industry standard interval.

The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2) as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Code Ultratrace 7 - Peroxide Fusion - ICP and ICP/MS

Samples are fused with sodium peroxide in a Zirconium crucible. The fused sample is acidified with concentrated nitric and hydrochloric acids. The resulting solutions are diluted and then measured by ICP-OES and ICP-MS. All metals are solubilized.

ICP-MS

Fused samples are diluted and analyzed by Agilent 7900 ICP-MS. Calibration is performed using five synthetic calibration standards. A set of (10-20) fused certified reference material is run with every batch of samples for calibration and quality control. Fused duplicates are run every 10 samples.

ICP-OES

Samples are analyzed with a minimum of 10 certified reference materials for the required analytes, all prepared by sodium peroxide fusion. Every 10th sample is prepared and analyzed in duplicate; a blank is prepared every 30 samples and analyzed. Samples are analyzed using a Varian 735ES ICP and internal standards are used as part of the standard operating procedure. Source: https://actlabs.com/geochemistry/lithogeochemistry-and-whole-rock-analysis/peroxide-total-fusion/

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% interest in Augustus Lithium Property in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property consists of 271 mining claims covering a total area of 14,155 hectares located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or on map sheets 32C/05 and 32D08. The Property claims are spread in several claim blocks optioned in 2021 from different vendors. The Company has prepared a well thought out work plan on the property which includes diamond drilling, metallurgical testwork to produce battery grade lithium carbonate, and resource estimation. To date, the Company has compiled historical drill hole data on the Property for 74 historical dill holes with a cumulative drilling of 12,123.14 m, out which 6,024 m drilling was completed on the Property during 1950s. Several drill hole results indicated intersections over 1% lithium oxide.".

About First Energy Metals Ltd..

First Energy Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus of acquiring a multicommodity mineral property portfolio. Its goal is to identify, acquire and explore North American mineral prospects in the technology metals, precious metal, and base metal sector.

The company's strategy is to:

Acquire and advance projects through prospecting and early-stage exploration;

Source joint venture partners to finance future exploration and project development;

Create shareholder value through exploration success.

First Energy will continue to add to its multicommodity portfolio through organic acquisitions of new projects and opportunities with the intention of adding value and projects over time.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

First Energy Metals Ltd.

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC21-003 Sample assays highlights

Analyte Symbol





Li Li2O Unit Symbol Depth Depth Total % % Detection Limit from to width 0.01 0.01 Analysis Method m m m FUS-Na2O2 FUS-Na2O2 95871 16.6 17 0.4 0.06 0.13 95873 18 19 1 0.01 0.02 95874 19 20 1 0.02 0.04 95879 24 25 1 0.07 0.15 95880 25 26 1 0.06 0.13 95881 26 27 1 0.01 0.02 95883 28 29 1 0.01 0.02 95884 29 30 1 0.01 0.02 95885 30 31 1 0.02 0.04 95886 31 32 1 0.02 0.04 95887 32 33 1 0.01 0.02 95891 35 36 1 0.01 0.02 95894 38 39 1 0.02 0.04 95895 44 45 1 0.01 0.02 Start









95896 45 46 1 0.07 0.15 95897 46 47 1 0.23 0.49 95898 47 48 1 0.06 0.13 95899 48 49 1 0.84 1.81 95901 49 50 1 0.42 0.90 Including



2

1.35 95902 50 51 1 0.1 0.22 End



6 0.29 0.62 95903 51 52 1 0.02 0.04 95904 52 53 1 0.01 0.02 95907 55 56 1 0.01 0.02 95910 57 58 1 0.03 0.06 95911 58 59 1 0.01 0.02 95913 60 61 1 0.02 0.04 95914 61 62 1 0.01 0.02 95918 65 66 1 0.01 0.02 95921 67 68 1 0.02 0.04 95922 68 69 1 0.02 0.04 95927 73 74 1 0.18 0.39 95928 74 75 1 0.41 0.88





2 0.3 0.63 95930 75 76 1 0.01 0.02 95932 77 78 1 0.04 0.09 95933 78 79 1 0.09 0.19 95934 79 80 1 0.12 0.26 95935 80 81 1 0.01 0.02 95941 85 86 1 0.02 0.04 95942 87 88 1 0.01 0.02 95951 104 105 1 0.02 0.04 95959 111.4 112 0.6 0.17 0.37

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

SOURCE First Energy Metals Ltd.